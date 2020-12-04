Top News: Danny Crossman Dictating the Terms

One of Flores' greatest strengths as a coach and a leader is his trust and faith in his staff; his ability to empower coaches like Crossman to do what they do best.

"I trust that they're going to have the answers we're looking for in their respective side of the ball," Flores said. "I'll make suggestions, but at the end of the day, I try to let those guys coach and then obviously occasionally I'll make my thoughts known. But I think it's worked out for the most part."

As the numbers tell you, it's working out. In addition to the league's best kickoff coverage unit, Miami racks up even more hidden yardage through penalties. Each of the last three weeks the opposing kick return unit committed a foul on a Dolphins kickoff. As a result of the fouls, the Jets, Broncos and Chargers were forced to begin drives at their own 7-, 11-, and 7-yard lines, respectively.

"You got two kicks – you can try and pound it out of the end zone or you can try and hang it up for a little more hang time and make it a returnable ball; but we've got a lot of thanks to our cover guys," kicker Jason Sanders said. "We have a lot of good guys on kickoff, so they've been doing a lot of good work this year and you've got to give props to Crossman, too. Everything we do is a play from Crossman."

Will and desire go a long way in life, in sports, in football and especially on special teams.

"Special teams is more of a decision than offense or defense," Dolphins wide receiver Mack Hollins said. "On offense and defense, you can have a good play design that'll end up being the success whereas special teams, you're going to decide if you're going to give it your all or decide that you're going to take a play off and then something bad might happen."