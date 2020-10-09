Salvon Ahmed Promoted to Active Roster, Austin Jackson Placed on IR

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have promoted running back Salvon Ahmed to the active roster and placed tackle Austin Jackson on injured reserve.

Ahmed was awarded off waivers to Miami on Aug. 26, 2020. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with San Francisco on May 1, 2020. Ahmed was a three-year letterman (2017-19) and one-year starter at Washington, where he played in 39 career games with 16 starts. As a junior in 2019, Ahmed started 12 games and earned third-team All-Pac 12 honors after rushing for 1,020 yards and 11 touchdowns. He will wear No. 26 for the Dolphins.