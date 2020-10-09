Salvon Ahmed Promoted to Active Roster, Austin Jackson Placed on IR

Oct 09, 2020 at 12:53 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have promoted running back Salvon Ahmed to the active roster and placed tackle Austin Jackson on injured reserve.

Ahmed was awarded off waivers to Miami on Aug. 26, 2020. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with San Francisco on May 1, 2020. Ahmed was a three-year letterman (2017-19) and one-year starter at Washington, where he played in 39 career games with 16 starts. As a junior in 2019, Ahmed started 12 games and earned third-team All-Pac 12 honors after rushing for 1,020 yards and 11 touchdowns. He will wear No. 26 for the Dolphins. 

Jackson started the first four games of his rookie season at left tackle. He was a first-round pick (18th overall) by Miami in the 2020 NFL draft. Jackson was a three-year letterman (2017-19) and two-year starter at USC, where he played in 39 career games with 25 starts. He earned first-team All-Pac 12 and honorable mention All-American honors as a junior in 2019.

Flores recently donated $50,000 to the team's Social Impact Committee's efforts to assist with wireless and infrastructure technology in the public-school system.
Cornerback Tae Hayes has been promoted to the active roster.
Miami Dolphins Make $1 Million Commitment to Nicklaus Children's Hospital Foundation

The Miami Dolphins announced a $1 million commitment to Nicklaus Children's Hospital Foundation to help combat systematic health issues and address disparities in the African American and minority community.
Miami sign 17 players to the practice squad.
The Dolphins acquired WR Lynn Bowden Jr. and a 2021 sixth-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for a 2021 fourth-round pick.
Hall of Famer Jason Taylor joins the radio broadcast team.

