Myles Gaskin | Getting Caught in the Rain

The cross-country jump has provided more culture shocks than just weather patterns. The wildlife of South Florida has caught the intrigue of Gaskin, even if the intrigue of the wildlife itself is geared towards his dog.

"I've seen three or four gators," gaskin said. "I have a dog, so I walk her around the canals. You can kind of see them pop their head up and look at my dog and I'm just like, 'not today, gator. Not today.'"

Before Gaskin was leading an NFL team in rushing yardage, he was piling up video game numbers in college, particularly against his alma mater's in-state rival. Come to find out, that rivalry's spirit might be a little more one sided than expected.

Winners of seven straight Apple Cups, the University of Washington had a stellar four-year run over the Washington State Cougars during Gaskin's time on campus. The Huskies won the four games by a combined score of 159-56. Gaskin racked up 550 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns in the four games.

On the latest edition of the Drive Time Podcast, Gaskin made his thoughts known about the rivalry and the magnitude of the game. He was asked if that was the game on the year they looked forward to the most.