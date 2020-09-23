Dolphins Jaguars Week 3 Preview

That means Ryan Fitzpatrick will have to work to influence these instinctive, rangy linebackers to pick apart the middle of the field, an area he has utilized a lot in the first two games. Fitzpatrick is 34-of-42 in passes over the middle this season with 363 yards and two touchdowns, per PFF.

Jack lead Jacksonville's defense in a plethora of categories. He's made the most tackles (16), run stops (13) and sacks (1, tied with K'Lavon Chaisson) on the team and has just one missed tackle on the season.

Schobert led all NFL linebackers in 2019 (as a member of the Browns) with four interceptions. He also broke up nine passes and forced two fumbles.

Fitzpatrick repeatedly went to work on in-breaking routes to a variety of targets Sunday vs. Buffalo. A lot of that was set up through play action – Fitzpatrick had the highest completion percentage differential (28.2) between play-pass and traditional set ups, per PFF. His ability to influence the two players Jacksonville never takes off the field could have a big impact on the result.

Jaguars System

The Jacksonville offense ran 122 plays in their first two games, the sixth-fewest in the NFL. The primary grouping Jacksonville calls on is 11-personnel (1 RB, 1 TE, 3 WR). New Offensive Coordinator Jay Gruden dials up his bread and butter 62 percent of the time (75 snaps). The Jaguars don't have a secondary package that stands out significantly from the rest. The offense used 21-peronnel (2 RB, 1 TE, 2 WR) 11.6 percent of the time with 12-personnel (1 RB, 2 TE, 2 WR) on seven percent of the snaps.

Jacksonville will utilize the versatility on offense to get into different personnel groupings – most notably through Shenault. The diverse rookie has been out wide 45 times, in the slot 15 times, in the backfield on 10 occasions, inline three times and even played quarterback for one direct snap.