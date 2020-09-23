Countdown to Kickoff | Dolphins at Jaguars

Miami Dolphins (0-2) at Jacksonville Jaguars (1-1)
When: Thursday September 24, 8:20 EDT* Where:* TIAA Bank Stadium – Jacksonville, Fla.* Weather:* 76 degrees, partly cloudy, 84% humidity
Dolphins: Game Release (PDF)
Jaguars: Game Release (PDF)
How to Watch
TV: NFL Network (Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews, Kristina Pink, Mike Pereira) and WPLG-TV in the Miami-Ft. Lauderdale market
Dolphins Radio Network: KISS (99.9 FM); WQAM (560 AM); WQBA (1140 AM-Spanish)
Watching Online:Fans will be able to watch games for FREE online with Yahoo! Sports through Dolphins.com on mobile web and the Dolphins app as long as the user is within the CBS broadcast radius. Links to watch will be available at the start of the game on both platforms. The NFL app also offers free streams for viewers in the local market.
RADIO VOICES:English broadcast — Jimmy Cefalo, Jason Taylor, Joe Rose; Spanish broadcast — Roly Martin, Eduardo Martell
The Series
Series Record: Jacksonville leads 5-4 (including playoffs)
At Miami: Jaguars lead 2-1
At Jacksonville: Tied 3-3
Last Meeting: 2018 at Miami; Jaguars 17, Dolphins 7
Series Trend: Jacksonville has taken the last two meetings between these in-state rivals. The 2018 game was put on ice when Telvin Smith intercepted a Ryan Tannehill pass for a fourth-quarter touchdown to give the visitors a 10-point lead. The previous matchup in Jacksonville came in Week 2 of 2015 when the Jaguars reached the winner's circle on after a 28-yard field goal off the foot of Jason Myers in the final minute of the game.
Jaguars Scouting Report
Jacksonville's Record: 1-1
Last Game: Lost 33-30 at Tennessee Titans
The youngest team in the NFL, Jacksonville is led by cult hero and emerging second-year quarterback Gardner Minshew. Minshew threw 21 touchdowns compared to just six interceptions as a rookie and has put up six more touchdown tosses in the first two games of 2020.
Minshew has a plethora of options to spread the ball to, like third-year receiver D.J. Chark, who produced 1,008 receiving yards a year ago. Rookie receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. can play any of the skill positions on offense (60 snaps at receiver, 10 at running back, three at tight end and one at quarterback through two games) and James Robinson is the first undrafted rookie to start a season opener at running back since 1990.
Defensively, Jacksonville is led by a pair of linebackers who have taken every snap so far in 2020. Myles Jack leads the team in several categories. He's made the most tackles (16), run stops (13), sacks (1, tied with K'Lavon Chaisson) and has just one missed tackle on the season. Schobert led all NFL linebackers in 2019 (as a member of the Browns) with four interceptions. He also broke up nine passes and forced two fumbles.
New Faces
Key Veteran Additions: LB Joe Schobert, TE Tyler Eifert, CB Rashaan Melvin
Draft (Rounds 1-4): CB C.J. Henderson (Florida, 1st round), DE K'Lavon Chaisson (LSU, 1st round), WR Laviska Shenault Jr. (Colorado, 2nd round), DT Davon Hamilton (Ohio State, 3rd round), OT Ben Bartch (Saint John's, 4th round), CB Josiah Scott (Michigan State, 4th round), LB Shaquille Quarterman (Miami, 4th round)
Wednesday Injury Report
The Dolphins will be without cornerback Byron Jones (groin), he's been ruled out. Safety Clayton Fejedelem is doubtful with a pectoral injury.
The Jaguars will be without center Brandon Linder (knee) and kicker Josh Lambo (left hip). Wide receiver DJ Chark Jr. (chest), is questionable for the game.