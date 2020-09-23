Countdown to Kickoff | Dolphins at Jaguars

Minshew has a plethora of options to spread the ball to, like third-year receiver D.J. Chark, who produced 1,008 receiving yards a year ago. Rookie receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. can play any of the skill positions on offense (60 snaps at receiver, 10 at running back, three at tight end and one at quarterback through two games) and James Robinson is the first undrafted rookie to start a season opener at running back since 1990.

Defensively, Jacksonville is led by a pair of linebackers who have taken every snap so far in 2020. Myles Jack leads the team in several categories. He's made the most tackles (16), run stops (13), sacks (1, tied with K'Lavon Chaisson) and has just one missed tackle on the season. Schobert led all NFL linebackers in 2019 (as a member of the Browns) with four interceptions. He also broke up nine passes and forced two fumbles.

New Faces

Key Veteran Additions: LB Joe Schobert, TE Tyler Eifert, CB Rashaan Melvin

Draft (Rounds 1-4): CB C.J. Henderson (Florida, 1st round), DE K'Lavon Chaisson (LSU, 1st round), WR Laviska Shenault Jr. (Colorado, 2nd round), DT Davon Hamilton (Ohio State, 3rd round), OT Ben Bartch (Saint John's, 4th round), CB Josiah Scott (Michigan State, 4th round), LB Shaquille Quarterman (Miami, 4th round)

Wednesday Injury Report

The Dolphins will be without cornerback Byron Jones (groin), he's been ruled out. Safety Clayton Fejedelem is doubtful with a pectoral injury.