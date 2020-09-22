Top News: Scouting Jacksonville

"The mustache versus the beard, I think the beard is a cooler look," Fitzpatrick said with a laugh. "I think guys that grow mustaches a lot of times have patchy sides for their beards, so they just stick with the mustache."

Fitzpatrick also went into what he likes about Minshew's film.

"I like watching him. I enjoy his playing style," Fitzpatrick said. "It looks like he's out there having fun. It's not easy to play quarterback in this league. It's not easy to play as a young quarterback. He's already had a lot of success. He's had a great start to the season."

Flores also broke down the elements of Minshew's game that make him difficult to defend.

"He's smart, tough, competitive, has good accuracy," Flores said. "(He was) a guy we liked. I'm not surprised. He's got all of the characteristics you're looking for in that position. He's a smart player and obviously that's coming to fruition up there in Jacksonville."

Flores continued the scouting report with Jacksonville edge rushers Josh Allen and K'Lavon Chaisson.

"(They are) young, talented, physical, developing, fast. I think you see a difference from Chaisson from Week 1 to Week 2," Flores said. "But great effort. They play hard. They'll be good players in this league if they just continue on their trajectory that they're on."

Dolphins right tackle Jesse Davis will get a look at Allen and Chaisson – the former recorded 10.5 sacks in his rookie season. Davis discussed the elements of Allen's game that makes him a tough assignment off that edge.

"He's a good player," Davis said. "He's quick with good lateral movement. It'll be a good matchup for us with how fast he is. But they have a good line anyways. So, it's like every week (in that) we prepare the same way. Our goal is to get a win, protect Fitz and get the run game going."

Dolphins running back Matt Breida is averaging 4.9 yards per carry on 12 rushes. With six carries per game, Breida is focused on helping the team win in whatever role the coaches ask of him.

"It's understood since Day 1 that whatever they ask me to do – I've told them since Day 1 – I'm going to do," Breida said. "I'm not the type of guy who's going to complain about how many carries I get, how many yards I get, if I make it to the Pro Bowl. At the end of the day, we want to win and we want to win. That's what we're paid to do. If was paid to worry about how many number yards I would get, then that'd be a different story. But I'm paid to win and that's our end goal."

Tuesday Injury Report

The Dolphins listed 10 players on the Tuesday injury report.

Cornerback Byron Jones (groin/Achilles) did not practice.

Wide receiver DeVante Parker (hamstring), cornerback Xavien Howard (knee), safety Clayton Fejedelem (pectoral) and defensive end Shaq Lawson (hip) were limited participants.

Linebackers Kyle Van Noy (hand), Elandon Roberts (concussion), running back Matt Breida (ankle), wide receiver Jakeem Grant (shoulder), and defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (ankle) were full participants.

Jacksonville listed five players on their Tuesday injury report. Center Brandon Linder (knee) and safety Benjamin Watson (illness) did not practice.

Wide receiver D.J. Chark Jr. (chest), kicker Josh Lambo (hip) and tight end Tyler Davis (knee) were limited.