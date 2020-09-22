Three Keys | John Congemi Previews Dolphins at Jaguars

Sometimes you need to mix the offensive game plan up a bit to achieve the results your looking for. Miami's run game through two games hasn't complemented the passing attack, rushing for a total of just 186 yards. Running back Myles Gaskin has been a pleasant surprise, averaging 5.4 yards per attempt, and is second on the team with 10 receptions in the passing game. This offense has had more success early this season when it starts out aggressively throwing the football, with two, three and sometimes four passing plays called to start the possession. It's allowed veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick to get defenders to retreat away from the line of scrimmage. His decision making, especially against the Bills, was exceptional. Mixing in a medium to deep throw while having the ability to check the ball down to Gaskin, opened up some daylight in the running game. Matt Breida assisted Gaskin on the ground and could be more involved this week getting his chances to catch the ball in space as well. Miami's size and speed with DeVante Parker, Mike Gesicki and Preston Williams should be used early, and hopefully that create more room in the Jacksonville defense for a balanced offensive attack. At the end of the day, if this offense starts to move the ball with consistency and scoring points, no one is really going to be concerned with how it's getting done!