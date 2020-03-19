Free Agent Analysis: Ereck Flowers

Elite size — 6-6, 335 pounds and 34.5-inch arms — and athletic ability made Flowers the ninth overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft. Carrying a massive frame with relative ease had scouts fawning over the potential of Flowers at the next level. Like he did in college, Flowers played both tackle positions with the Giants before a trade to Jacksonville. Flowers' first rep as a guard came last season as a member of Washington.

"Big, athletic frame carrying more than 320 with ease. Ascending mauler in the run game. Bender who is low man off the snap and pops his hips into block to leverage defender at the point. Combines hips, arm extension and upper-body power to consistently turn his man when base blocking. Once he gets upper hand in run game, he usually sustains and finishes. Secures combo block with a vengeance. Has feet to become solid zone blocker. Mean and highly competitive. Wants to dominate and gets surly when beaten on a snap. Special foot quickness in pass protection. Able to mirror and counter two-way rushers or B-gap blitzers. Uses quick feet to loosen hips and turn, scramble, and recover when beaten. He played both tackle positions in both college and the pros."