The Blitz: Gailey Talks Next Steps for Tagovailoa

November 11, 2020
The Dolphins are back on the field Wednesday as preparations for the Los Angeles Chargers begin. Yesterday, we heard from the Dolphins coordinators on some of the challenges presented by Head Coach Anthony Lynn's team. Today, we'll hear from Head Coach Brian Flores with the Dolphins fresh off their fourth straight win.
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa made his second start Sunday in Arizona. The fourth quarter touchdown drive saw the rookie complete all five of his passes for 53 yards and the game-tying touchdown pass to wide receiver Mack Hollins. He added 23 yards on the ground on the 93-yard march to help spring Miami to a 2-0 mark in games started by Tagovailoa.
Tuesday, Offensive Coordinator Chan Gailey talked about some of the elements of Tagovailoa's game that impressed him, as well as some areas the 22-year-old southpaw can continue to develop.
"The next strides are he's got to see and understand defenses more and more," Gailey said. "And that just comes from doing it. Understanding defenses, what they're trying to do, how they're trying to attack you, what their strengths are, what their weaknesses are; those types of things will be the strides I hope he makes here in the next few weeks."
Gailey has been impressed with Tagovailoa's maturity, the way he conducts himself and the relationships he's building with his teammates.
"I see the way he interacts with the other players on our team and you see a real maturity there, the way he handles his interactions day to day," Gailey said. "He really has a great deal of maturity in how he builds relationships with other people on the football team."
Jason Sanders set a franchise record with his 20th consecutive successful field goal Sunday in Arizona. Tuesday, Special Teams Coordinator Danny Crossman detailed three reasons why the Miami kicker is perfect at the mid-way point. Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald writes.
Sanders is in fact the NFL's only kicker who has not missed at all during the 2020 season. He is 17-for-17 on his field goals and 21-for-21 on his extra points.
November 11, 1984 - The Dolphins remain the NFL's only unbeaten team as they improve their record to 11-0 (16 straight regular season wins) with a 24-23 victory over Philadelphia. Defensive end Doug Betters' block of an Eagle extra point with 1:52 remaining in the game seals the win.
Hollins' fourth quarter touchdown – his first touchdown and reception as a member of the Dolphins – was one of the more improbable catches in the NFL this season. According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Hollins and Tagovailoa had a 16.4 percent completion probability on the touchdown toss, the 12th-lowest odds for a completed pass this season in the NFL.
The Chargers are one of the NFL's most-potent downfield attacks. Wide receiver Mike Williams is 13th in the NFL with 213 receiving yards on throws beyond 20 yards. Right behind Williams at 14th is Jalen Guyton, who has 205 receiving yards on deep throws. More than half of Guyton's receiving production (52.9 percent) has come from deep passes. He's the only player in the top 45 of deep-ball receivers with better than 50 percent of his yards on the downfield shots.
