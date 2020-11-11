The Blitz: Gailey Talks Next Steps for Tagovailoa

"The next strides are he's got to see and understand defenses more and more," Gailey said. "And that just comes from doing it. Understanding defenses, what they're trying to do, how they're trying to attack you, what their strengths are, what their weaknesses are; those types of things will be the strides I hope he makes here in the next few weeks."

Gailey has been impressed with Tagovailoa's maturity, the way he conducts himself and the relationships he's building with his teammates.

"I see the way he interacts with the other players on our team and you see a real maturity there, the way he handles his interactions day to day," Gailey said. "He really has a great deal of maturity in how he builds relationships with other people on the football team."

Around the Beat

Jason Sanders set a franchise record with his 20th consecutive successful field goal Sunday in Arizona. Tuesday, Special Teams Coordinator Danny Crossman detailed three reasons why the Miami kicker is perfect at the mid-way point. Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald writes.

Sanders is in fact the NFL's only kicker who has not missed at all during the 2020 season. He is 17-for-17 on his field goals and 21-for-21 on his extra points.