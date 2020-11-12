Top News: Running Back Rundown

Gaskin isn't eligible to come off injured reserve for two more weeks, but Breida has been back at practice the last two days, albeit in a limited capacity.

"It was nice to see him out there yesterday and just take a few reps and see him move around a little bit," Head Coach Brian Flores said. "He's fast, he's explosive, he's tough. I think he's done a really nice job for us in the kicking game. He's gotten his opportunities as a runner. He's broken some big plays, and he just needs to do what he's been doing. He prepares the right way."

The Dolphins have another option in the backfield via newcomer DeAndre Washington. The Dolphins acquired the former Chiefs and Raiders running back at the trade deadline for a swap of conditional draft picks.

Last year in Oakland, Washington caught 87.7 percent of his targets (36-of-41) in the passing game for 292 yards. In his five-year career, Washington has 1,742 yards from scrimmage and eight touchdowns. With a 2.72 average yards after initial contact rate, 291 of Washington's 387 rushing yards last season came after he slipped the initial tackle. He's been in pass protection for 74 snaps and surrendered just two pressures, per Pro Football Focus, and has 381 career snaps on special teams.

"We watched him during the free agency process last year," Flores said. "I think he's got good vision, good run skills, can catch the ball out of the backfield. Just doing some background on him, he's a hard worker. It's important to him. He's competitive."

The Dolphins running game ranks 28th in the NFL at 97.1 yards per game. Offensive Coordinator Chan Gailey broke down the thinking and philosophy behind the run game, and how it's just part of the offensive equation as a whole.

"Really the run game is more of a process of they are putting an extra guy in the box," Gailey said. "So if they put extra guys in the box, guess what? We're going to throw it. We're not going to try to run uphill. I think we're capable of it, and I think if people start taking away the pass, then we'll start running it better."

Thursday Injury Report

Dolphins:

Wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. has been activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list. Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, linebacker Kyle Van Noy and wide receiver Matt Cole have been placed on the list.

Defensive tackle Raekwon Davis (not injury related) did not practice Thursday. Running back Matt Breida, cornerback Jamal Perry and tight end Durham Smythe (concussion) were limited participants in Thursday's practice.

Chargers:

Running back Justin Jackson (knee) did not practice on Thursday. Defensive end Joey Bosa (concussion), offensive guard Trai Turner (groin) and offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga (back) were limited participants at Thursday's Chargers practice.