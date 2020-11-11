Top News: Preston Williams to IR, What Comes Next

It's not just the wide receivers that will step in to fill the void left by Williams' foot injury. Flores talked about the usage of Perry and Bowden, but how Miami can get creative in their groupings to fill out those reps.

"I think to mix those with the young guys, there are a few different way we can do this, Flores said. "You don't have to just put one grouping in there. We've got some tight ends who can play, we've got some backs who can play. You can only play 11 at a time, so it doesn't have to be three and four wide receivers. I think everyone expects it to show up that way, but it doesn't necessarily have to be that way. I think we can handle that with the rest of the team."

The Dolphins have run four receiver sets just four times this season. They've run the league's most prominent package – 11-personnel with one running back, one tight end and three wide receivers – 207 times, the second-fewest in the league. Miami utilizes tight ends and running backs as much as just about any team.

Miami's 117 plays from 12-personnel (1 RB, 2 TE, 2 WR) ranks tied for 11th in the NFL. They've also called 10 plays from 13-personnel (1 RB, 3 TE, 1 WR). The use of two running backs also rivals some of the more prominent two-back teams in the league.

The Dolphins' 28 plays from 20-personnel (2 RB, 0 TE, 2 WR) is the most in the NFL and the 61 plays from 21-personnel (2 RB, 1 TE, 1 WR) is the sixth-most. Only 10 teams have called 22-personnel (2 RB, 2 TE, 1 WR) more than Miami's 24 plays from that grouping. The Dolphins are one of five teams to call 23-personnel (no receivers on the field) three times or more and only four teams have called more heavy personnel packages (extra offensive linemen in the game) than Miami.

National networks are becoming increasingly aware of Miami's four-game winning streak and the progress the team has enjoyed under Flores. ESPN's Dan Orlovsky issued a full-fledged apology on ESPN's morning show 'Get Up' for questioning the team's decision to make a quarterback switch two weeks ago.

Flores was asked Wednesday about managing the hype and outside noise.

"The only thing that matters is what's going on in our building," Flores said. "I'm not sure how much anyone outside of our building really actually knows what's going on inside the building, so the way we practice, the way we prepare, how we walk through. The only people who could really tell them the truth about how they played in a game or how they played in practice or how they did in a meeting are the people that are here."

"As a team the way we go about doing things – it's hard to get complacent," Tagovailoa said. "With what Flo says, just keeping your head down, continuing the grind. The feeling of winning is good but the feeling of a loss – it's the opposite, and we don't want to feel that. We know that in order to give us the best chance to be successful, we have to go in and work hard in preparation and in execution."

