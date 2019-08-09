Dolphins Beat Falcons In Preseason Opener, 34-27

Fitzpatrick started at quarterback and played two series, both of them in the first quarter. He was 2-for-5 for 20 yards, with a 52.1 passer rating.

He guided the Dolphins to a field goal drive on the opening possession of the preseason, with Jason Sanders connecting on a 48-yard field goal. Fitzpatrick’s best play came he spun to his left to avoid a pass rusher and threw a 14-yard pass to DeVante Parker while still moving to his left.

Rosen came into the game in the second quarter, and his first series ended with Ballage’s 1-yard dive one play after a defensive pass interference call in the end zone gave the Dolphins a first-and-goal.

The best play of that possession came when Rosen completed a 16-yard pass to Williams while he was being dragged down by a Falcons defender.