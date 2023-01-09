Dolphins Clinch Playoff Berth With 11-6 Win Over Jets

While Sanders was the late-game hero, it was the Dolphins' defense that made its presence known early and often, constantly putting pressure on Jets' quarterback Joe Flacco and holding New York to just 18 yards of offense in the first quarter.

Offensively, Miami took both of its first two drives into Jets territory but failed to come away with points. The opening drive stalled on the Jets' 44-yard line after an incomplete pass on fourth-down.

The Dolphins' second drive got off to a promising start when Thompson found tight end Durham Smythe for a 26-yard gain, setting up first-and-10 from the New York 39-yard line.

But a mishap on the ensuing snap put the offense behind the chains and eventually forced a punt.

Sanders finally broke the scoreless tie with 5:17 to play in the half on a 37-yard field goal.

New York then responded with an 11-play, 61-yard drive that culminated in a 32-yard field goal from kicker Greg Zuerlein.

Despite Miami running nine more plays, possessing the ball for well over nine more minutes and outgaining New York 149-102, the two sides entered halftime tied, 3-3.

After outrushing New York 63-15 over the first 30 minutes of action, Miami leaned heavily on its run game to begin the second half.