Presented by

Dolphins Come Up Short In Buffalo, 32-29

Dec 18, 2022 at 07:59 AM
Carter Owen Headshot
Carter Owen

The Miami Dolphins erased an eight-point deficit in the second half and led early in the fourth quarter but ultimately came up short, falling 32-29 to the Buffalo Bills on a snowy Saturday night at Highmark Stadium.

Miami (8-6) held a 29-21 lead with 11:56 remaining but couldn't hold on as Bills kicker Tyler Bass nailed a 25-yard field goal as time expired to win the game.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw for 234 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions and running back Raheem Mostert finished with a season-high 136 yards rushing, 101 of which came in the first quarter.

PM1_8044

Miami struck first, embarking on a methodical 14-play, 57-yard scoring drive that ate up 7:45 of game clock. Pass completions of 20 yards to Mostert and 15 yards to wide receiver Jaylen Waddle set up a 39-yard Jason Sanders field goal to give Miami a 3-0 lead with 2:59 to play in the first quarter.

Buffalo (11-3) punched back on the ensuing possession, driving 75 yards in just four plays as quarterback Josh Allen found tight end Quintin Morris for a 14-yard touchdown.

Down 7-3, Miami advanced into Buffalo territory once again thanks to Mostert, who bulldozed his way down the right sideline through numerous would-be Bills tacklers for a 67-yard gain.

PM1_6514

The Dolphins were forced to settle for three points again and Sanders nailed his second field goal of the night, this one from 21 yards out to cut the deficit to one, 7-6.

Buffalo extended their lead to 13-6 with 8:18 to play in the half on a 10–yard touchdown pass from Allen to running back Nyheim Hines.

Needing a touchdown to kill the Bills' momentum, Miami faced three crucial third downs on the following drive. First, Tagovailoa connected with Waddle on a 32-yard completion down the sideline. He then found wide receiver Tyreek Hill for back-to-back drive-extending conversions that eventually set up a first-and-10 from the Buffalo 11-yard line.

From there, running back Salvon Ahmed found the end zone for his first touchdown of the season to bring Miami within one, 14-13.

But Buffalo wasn't done yet. Twelve plays and 82 yards later, Allen put another seven points on the board. He rolled to his right and found running back James Cook for a four-yard score on the final play of the half to take a 21-13 lead into the intermission.

At the conclusion of a back-and-forth 30 minutes, it was the Bills' three touchdowns in three red zone appearances compared to Miami's 1-of-3 mark that was the glaring difference.

But despite bringing the momentum into halftime and receiving the second-half kickoff, it was Miami who put together a dominant third quarter performance, forcing four consecutive punts and outscoring the Bills 13-0 in the period.

After an opening-drive three-and-out for Allen, Tagovailoa found Waddle deep down the middle of the field for a 67-yard touchdown pass to bring the Dolphins within two, 21-19, where it would stay after a failed two-point conversion.

PM1_6924

Tagovailoa then found Hill for a 20-yard score to give Miami a 26-21 lead with 2:30 left to play in the third quarter.

The defense got its fifth straight stop early in the fourth quarter when standout second-year linebacker Jaelan Phillips stripped Allen and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins recovered, giving the offense short field position.

Sanders then hit a 47-yard field goal with 11:56 to play to push Miami's lead to eight, 29-21.

From there, however, it was Buffalo that made the necessary plays down the stretch to win the game.

Allen scampered for 44 yards to put the Bills back in the red zone. Four plays later, he found tight end Dawson Knox for a five-yard touchdown pass.

Allen converted the subsequent two-point conversion, pushing the ball just over the goal line in a leaping attempt, to tie the game at 29 with 9:02 remaining.

The Bills got the ball back with just under six minutes left and mounted a 15-play drive that culminated in Bass' winning field goal.

Allen finished with 304 yards passing, four touchdowns, and 77 rushing yards.

Waddle tallied three receptions for 114 yards and a touchdown while Hill hauled in a game-high nine catches for 69 yards and a score.

PM3_1822

The Dolphins now return home to Hard Rock Stadium for the first time since Nov. 27.to host the Green Bay Packers (5-8) on Sunday, Dec. 25. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX.

Related Content

news

Dolphins fall to Chargers on Sunday Night Football, 23-17

The Miami Dolphins dropped their second straight game with a loss against the Los Angeles Chargers, 23-17, on Sunday Night Football at SoFi Stadium.

news

Dolphins Five-Game Win Streak Comes to a Halt in San Francisco

The Miami Dolphins five-game win streak ended with a 33-17 loss to the San Francisco 49ers Sunday afternoon at Levi's Stadium.

news

Dolphins pick up fifth straight win with 30-15 rout of Houston

Coming off their bye week, the Miami Dolphins showed no signs of rust on Sunday afternoon at Hard Rock Stadium as they picked up their fifth straight win with a dominant 30-15 victory over the Houston Texans.

news

Dolphins Cruise To 39-17 Win Over Cleveland

Tua Tagovailoa dazzled in his third consecutive three-touchdown performance and the Miami Dolphins logged a season-high 195 rushing yards en route to a dominant 39-17 win over the Cleveland Browns Sunday afternoon at Hard Rock Stadium.

news

Dolphins edge Chicago, 35-32, on the road for third straight victory

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw three touchdown passes for the second straight game as the Miami Dolphins grinded out a 35-32 win over a Chicago Bears team that fought until the end at Soldier Field on Sunday afternoon.

news

Dolphins win offensive shootout against Detroit, 31-27, on the road

The Miami Dolphins offense rediscovered its rhythm on Sunday afternoon at Ford Field, totaling 476 yards in a 31-27 victory over the Detroit Lions for their second win in a row.

news

Dolphins hold on for 16-10 win on Sunday Night Football

Tua Tagovailoa threw for 261 yards and one touchdown in his return and the Miami Dolphins held on for a 16-10 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday Night at Hard Rock Stadium.

news

Dolphins fall short, 24-16, against Minnesota Vikings at Hard Rock Stadium

A big play by the Vikings defense proved to be the difference in a game that featured several defensive stands and 16 punts.

news

Dolphins fall at MetLife Stadium to the N.Y. Jets, 40-17

The short-handed Miami Dolphins were not able to overcome the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium, falling 40-17 to their division foes.

news

Dolphins lose first game of the season against the Cincinnati Bengals

The Miami Dolphins dropped their first game of the season, 27-15, to the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on Thursday night.

news

Dolphins remain undefeated with 21-19 victory over division rival Buffalo Bills

Linebacker Elandon Roberts turned to the 66,206 fans that filled Hard Rock Stadium – the second-largest crowd since the venue was modernized in 2015 – and waved his arms up and down.

Advertising