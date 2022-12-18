Dolphins Come Up Short In Buffalo, 32-29

The Dolphins were forced to settle for three points again and Sanders nailed his second field goal of the night, this one from 21 yards out to cut the deficit to one, 7-6.

Buffalo extended their lead to 13-6 with 8:18 to play in the half on a 10–yard touchdown pass from Allen to running back Nyheim Hines.

Needing a touchdown to kill the Bills' momentum, Miami faced three crucial third downs on the following drive. First, Tagovailoa connected with Waddle on a 32-yard completion down the sideline. He then found wide receiver Tyreek Hill for back-to-back drive-extending conversions that eventually set up a first-and-10 from the Buffalo 11-yard line.

From there, running back Salvon Ahmed found the end zone for his first touchdown of the season to bring Miami within one, 14-13.

But Buffalo wasn't done yet. Twelve plays and 82 yards later, Allen put another seven points on the board. He rolled to his right and found running back James Cook for a four-yard score on the final play of the half to take a 21-13 lead into the intermission.

At the conclusion of a back-and-forth 30 minutes, it was the Bills' three touchdowns in three red zone appearances compared to Miami's 1-of-3 mark that was the glaring difference.

But despite bringing the momentum into halftime and receiving the second-half kickoff, it was Miami who put together a dominant third quarter performance, forcing four consecutive punts and outscoring the Bills 13-0 in the period.