Dolphins Commit $1.5 Million To Help Fund Baptist Health's Youth Athletic Outreach Program

“We want to focus on youth football,” Garfinkel said at the press conference at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University. “We spend a lot of time with youth football, with kids in the community. We want to grow the game of football with an emphasis on safety and that stars with education of coaches and the players and the parents and everybody.

“This pledge is significant because in partnering with Baptist to go out in these communities, to provide services to youth football programs to keep the game safe for all these kids that are playing so that they can get all of the wonderful things that football provides in a safe environment. We want to make South Florida healthier, educated and more united. We believe this comprehensive program helps us do that.”

Through the outreach program, the Miami Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute provides athletic trainers at every varsity football game in Miami-Dade County, voluntary EKGs to all student-athletes, pre-participation screenings, baseline testing, conditioning tests, and continuing education in sports medicine.