Dolphins Cruise To 39-17 Win Over Cleveland

After Cleveland (3-6) scored on the game's opening drive, Miami responded with 24 straight points to take command of the contest.

Despite the Browns entering the game with the league's third-most prolific rushing attack, it was Miami who controlled the line of scrimmage throughout the game.

Running back Jeff Wilson Jr. tallied 17 carries for 119 yards in his second game as a Dolphin while fellow running back Raheem Mostert added eight carries for 65 yards.

Defensively, the Miami defense held star Browns running back NIck Chubb to just 63 yards rushing, his second-lowest output this season.

Down 7-0, Tagovailoa orchestrated a scoring drive of his own. On first-and-10 from the Cleveland 13-yard line, Tagovailoa pump-faked, froze a defender, and found fullback Alec Ingold who tip-toed down the sideline and dove into the end zone for the touchdown.

On the ensuing possession, a methodical Cleveland drive stalled when defensive tackle Zach Sieler stripped Chubb, allowing cornerback Xavien Howard to fall on the ball and give the Miami offense a short field.