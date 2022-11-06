Dolphins edge Chicago, 35-32, on the road for third straight victory

But when the offense stalled in the fourth quarter, it was Miami's defense that stepped up. Down 35-32 in the game's final eight minutes, Chicago quarterback Justin Fields had two opportunities to lead game-winning drives.

Instead, linebacker Melvin Ingram recorded Miami's first sack of the game to sabotage a Bears' drive that eventually ended in a punt with 3:10 remaining. When Chicago (3-6) regained the ball after a Dolphins three-and-out, Fields' pass fell incomplete on fourth-and-10 to seal the game.

"The resiliency of our team, the resiliency of our guys to continue to fight, to continue to not give up on the game … that's what I'm proud of with our team," Tagovailoa, who finished with 302 passing yards and a 135.7 quarterback rating, said.

With the victory, Miami (6-3) is now on a three-game winning streak for the second time this season.

Chicago scored 17 points in the first half, but it wasn't enough to keep up with the Dolphins high-flying offense, which led the NFL with 2,455 passing yards entering Sunday's game.

Tagovailoa picked up right where he left off after torching Detroit's secondary with 382 passing yards last week.He completed his first nine passes for 119 yards on Miami's first two possessions today to give the Dolphins an early 14-10 lead.

Running back Raheem Mostert found the end zone on the Dolphins' opening drive with a one-yard rush. A pass interference call on Chicago gave Miami 32 yards and set up the score.