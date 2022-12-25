Dolphins Fall at Home, 26-20, to Green Bay

Miami received the opening kickoff and set the tone early, logging three consecutive plays of at least 14 yards to set up a 46-yard Sanders field goal for an early 3-0 lead.

But Green Bay made its presence known right away as cornerback Keisean Nixon returned the ensuing kickoff from inside his own end zone 93 yards to the Miami nine-yard line. The Dolphins' defense held up though, forcing the Packers to settle for a field goal of their own, in large part to a 13-yard loss on an Elandon Roberts sack of Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Then, in what has become a consistent theme of this year's offense, Tagovailoa responded instantly, finding Waddle for an 84-yard touchdown pass on the first play of the ensuing drive.

The completion marked the fourth-longest touchdown completion in team history, and put Miami back in front, 10-3.

The Packers started with great field position once again and capitalized. Rodgers fired to his tight end, Marcedes Lewis, on fourth-and-goal at the one-yard line to tie the game at 10-10.

Early in the second quarter, the Dolphins' defense found themselves in another fourth-and-one scenario at their own 37-yard line and got the stop.