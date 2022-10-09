Dolphins fall at MetLife Stadium to the N.Y. Jets, 40-17

Thompson finished with 166 passing yards and an interception in his NFL debut. Tyreek Hill led all receivers with seven receptions for 47 yards.

With quarterback Tua Tagovailoa out due to injury, Teddy Bridgewater became the second Dolphin from Miami-Dade County to start at quarterback on Sunday, but it was short-lived. Cornerback Sauce Gardner hit the seven-year NFL veteran in the end zone on Miami's first offensive play of the game, forcing him to fling a last-second pass that was called intentional grounding and resulted in a safety. Bridgewater left the game to be evaluated for a head injury and with an elbow injury but did not return.

As Thompson acclimated himself to Miami's offense, New York (3-2) capitalized on the Dolphins' offensive woes. The Jets built up a 12-0 second quarter lead thanks to a 34-yard field goal and a 79-yard pass to running back Breece Hall that set up a one-yard touchdown rush by Michael Carter.

But, as evident by their 21-pont comeback victory against Baltimore in Week 2, the Dolphins are no stranger to fighting through adversity.

With a rookie quarterback, Miami turned to its ground game. Mostert rushed for 77 yards in the first half, including a 12-yard touchdown run where he turned the corner on the right sideline to make it 12-7 in the second quarter.