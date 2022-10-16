Dolphins fall short, 24-16, against Minnesota Vikings at Hard Rock Stadium

It was all defense in the first half, as neither team scored until Miami broke the ice well into the second quarter with a field goal. The Dolphins' defense was especially stout, allowing no first downs and only 15 yards on Minnesota's first four drives.

Miami's second drive of the game nearly ended with a score, as the Dolphins made it to Minnesota's 24-yard line. Thompson established his connection with receiver Jaylen Waddle, who had receptions of 30 and 18 yards on the possession. However, penalties plagued Miami, forcing it to punt.

The Dolphins got on the board thanks to kicker Jason Sanders' 44-yard field goal with 6:05 left in the second quarter.

Teddy Bridgewater replaced Thompson on the drive and completed his first pass, a 17-yard strike to tight end Mike Gesicki. Running back Raheem Mostert did the rest, rushing for 18 yards on four carries to put Miami in field goal range.

Minnesota finally found the end zone with 2:32 remaining in the second. Quarterback Kirk Cousins threw a one-yard touchdown pass to tight end Irv Smith Jr. to put the Vikings up 7-3.

Miami had an opportunity to narrow the gap on the ensuing drive, but Sanders missed a 52-yard field goal wide right.

With 23 seconds left before halftime, Bridgewater threw an interception over the middle of the field that led to a 34-yard field goal by Minnesota kicker Greg Joseph. The Vikings led 10-3 at the break.

The third quarter was similar to the first, featuring zero points and six punts.

But both offenses eventually found their footing in the fourth. The Vikings opened the quarter with a two-yard touchdown pass to receiver Adam Thielen. Joseph missed the extra point, though, making it 16-3.