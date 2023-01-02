Dolphins Fall Short in Foxborough, 23-21

After New England's 10-play, 81-yard opening drive, the Miami defense gave up just 50 net yards of offense the rest of the half and went into the locker room tied at seven.

The strong defensive display continued into the second half as the Dolphins' defense forced two consecutive three-and-outs to begin the third quarter.

Starting with great field position from the New England 41-yard line, Bridgewater began Miami's second drive of the half with a 23-yard completion to wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. Four plays later, on second-and-goal from the two-yard line, Bridgewater stepped up in the pocket and flipped the ball to running back Raheem Mostert to give Miami a 14-7 lead with 9:17 left in the third quarter.

But despite the momentum seemingly turning in the Dolphins' direction, it was New England that then scored 16 straight points to take control of the game.

Patriots kicker Nick Folk nailed a 49-yard field goal to cut the lead to four, 14-10, and safety Kyle Dugger came up with a 39-yard pick-six to give New England the lead with just under three minutes to play in the third quarter. Folk missed the ensuing extra point, keeping the advantage to just two, 16-14.

The Patriots scored again with 4:37 to play in the game on a one-yard pass from Jones to wide receiver Jakobi Meyers to go up 23-14.