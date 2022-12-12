Dolphins fall to Chargers on Sunday Night Football, 23-17

The Miami Dolphins dropped their second straight game with a loss against the Los Angeles Chargers, 23-17, on Sunday Night Football at SoFi Stadium.

Kicker Jason Sanders nailed a clutch 55-yard field goal with 1:10 remaining to make it a one possession game, but Los Angeles (7-6) recovered the onside kick on the next play to seal the win.

"I thought the defense played well enough for us to win, but there's stuff we can clean up," head coach Mike McDaniel said. "It's easy to point fingers one way or another but … you [must] be accountable and look at everything you can do better."

The Dolphins (8-5) made several key defensive stops throughout the game, as they recorded four sacks and allowed just six points in the second half.

However, while Miami was able to limit the damage, Los Angeles quarterback Justin Herbert still had a big night. The Oregon product passed for 367 yards and one touchdown as the Chargers outgained the Dolphins 432-219.

Los Angeles also dominated time of possession, controlling the ball for over 19 minutes more than the Dolphins.