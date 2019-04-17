Dolphins Featured Twice As 'NFL100 Game Of The Week'

To commemorate the NFL’s 100th season, the league has designated for each week of the 2019 regular season an NFL100 Game of the Week, and the Dolphins will be featured in two of those.
The NFL100 Game of the Week will be a nod to, according to the NFL, “a momentous game played, a fierce rivalry that spans decades, a matchup of original
teams and/or a game in which history was made.” The games will be split across days and networks based on how they fall on the schedule.
The two NFL100 Game of the Week involving the Dolphins will be the Sept. 22 game at Dallas, which brings back the two teams from Super Bowl VI, and the Sept. 29 game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Hard Rock Stadium, an ode to the epic 1981 divisional playoff game at the Orange Bowl when the Dolphins overcame a 24-0 first-quarter deficit before dropping a heartbreaking 41-38 overtime decision.
Complete list of the NFL100 Game of the Week:
|Week
|Game
|Week 1
|Green Bay at Chicago
|Week 2
|Cleveland at New York Jets
|Week 3
|Miami at Dallas
|Week 4
|L.A. Chargers at Miami
|Week 5
|Buffalo at Tennessee
|Week 6
|N.Y. Giants at New England
|Week 7
|Oakland at Green Bay
|Week 8
|Green Bay at Kansas City
|Week 9
|Minnesota at Kansas City
|Week 10
|Atlanta at New Orleans
|Week 11
|New England at Philadelphia
|Week 12
|Oakland at N.Y. Jets
|Week 13
|San Francisco at Baltimore
|Week 14
|Cincinnati at Cleveland
|Week 15
|Indianapolis at New Orleans
|Week 16
|Oakland at L.A. Chargers
|Week 17
|TBD