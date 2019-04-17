Wednesday, Apr 17, 2019 09:50 PM

Dolphins Featured Twice As 'NFL100 Game Of The Week'

Alain Poupart

Lead Writer

To commemorate the NFL’s 100th season, the league has designated for each week of the 2019 regular season an NFL100 Game of the Week, and the Dolphins will be featured in two of those.

The NFL100 Game of the Week will be a nod to, according to the NFL, “a momentous game played, a fierce rivalry that spans decades, a matchup of original

teams and/or a game in which history was made.” The games will be split across days and networks based on how they fall on the schedule.

The two NFL100 Game of the Week involving the Dolphins will be the Sept. 22 game at Dallas, which brings back the two teams from Super Bowl VI, and the Sept. 29 game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Hard Rock Stadium, an ode to the epic 1981 divisional playoff game at the Orange Bowl when the Dolphins overcame a 24-0 first-quarter deficit before dropping a heartbreaking 41-38 overtime decision.

Complete list of the NFL100 Game of the Week:

Table inside Article
Week Game
Week 1 Green Bay at Chicago
Week 2 Cleveland at New York Jets
Week 3 Miami at Dallas
Week 4 L.A. Chargers at Miami
Week 5 Buffalo at Tennessee
Week 6 N.Y. Giants at New England
Week 7 Oakland at Green Bay
Week 8 Green Bay at Kansas City
Week 9 Minnesota at Kansas City
Week 10 Atlanta at New Orleans
Week 11 New England at Philadelphia
Week 12 Oakland at N.Y. Jets
Week 13 San Francisco at Baltimore
Week 14 Cincinnati at Cleveland
Week 15 Indianapolis at New Orleans
Week 16 Oakland at L.A. Chargers
Week 17 TBD

