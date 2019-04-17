Dolphins Featured Twice As 'NFL100 Game Of The Week'

To commemorate the NFL’s 100th season, the league has designated for each week of the 2019 regular season an NFL100 Game of the Week, and the Dolphins will be featured in two of those.

The NFL100 Game of the Week will be a nod to, according to the NFL, “a momentous game played, a fierce rivalry that spans decades, a matchup of original

teams and/or a game in which history was made.” The games will be split across days and networks based on how they fall on the schedule.