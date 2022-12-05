Dolphins Five-Game Win Streak Comes to a Halt in San Francisco

Ten seconds. One play. That's all the Dolphins needed to put points on the board as Tagovailoa found former San Francisco wide receiver Trent Sherfield for a 75-yard touchdown pass on the opening play from scrimmage.

But in a matchup between two of the league's best units, a dominant 49ers defense against a dynamic Dolphins offense, it was San Francisco (8-4) that controlled the contest the rest of the way.

After the first-play fireworks, a 47-yard field goal from Robbie Gould and a three-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Brock Purdy to fullback Kyle Juszczyk gave the 49ers a 10-7 lead with 4:52 left in the first quarter.

Jason Sanders tied the game with a 43-yard field goal of his own, but Purdy, who replaced starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo early in the first quarter, found running back Christian McCaffrey for a three-yard score with four seconds remaining on the clock to take a 17-10 lead into halftime.

Down seven heading into the third quarter, the Dolphins faced an uphill battle against a San Francisco defense that had given up zero second-half points in its last four games.

That trend continued for the next 15 minutes of action as Miami failed to score and Gould knocked through two more field goals to give the hosts a 23-10 advantage.

But the Dolphins found life.