Dolphins hold on for 16-10 win on Sunday Night Football

Miami (4-3) maintained the momentum as the defense got stops and the offense continued to move the ball down the field.

Jason Sanders converted field goals of 24 and 42 yards on Miami's next two possessions to extend the lead to 13-0.

The defense matched the offense's intensity, holding Pittsburgh (2-5) to just 35 total yards of offense in the first quarter.

But the Steelers didn't flinch. Facing a 13-point deficit, rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett led back-to-back scoring drives to cut Miami's lead to three, 13-10.

After a 45-yard field goal from Chris Boswell, Pickett orchestrated a methodical 13-play, 86-yard drive capped by a seven-yard touchdown pass to fellow rookie George Pickens with just under two minutes to play in the half.

The Dolphins responded before the break as Sanders nailed a 47-yard field goal, his third of the half, to put Miami ahead 16-10.

In the second half, the defense took over.

Back-to-back tackles for loss from second-year linebacker Jaelan Phillips helped force a three-and-out on Pittsburgh's opening drive.

That was the first of five straight Steeler drives that lasted no longer than five plays and all ended in punts.

Miami called on its defense two more times in the final minutes to help seal the victory and they answered.