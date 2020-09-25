Dolphins Jaguars Week 3 Recap

"When we get down (around the goal line), we can do a lot of different stuff," tight end Mike Gesicki said. "Fortunately I was able to draw a flag down in the end zone but hopefully we can make some more plays out of (13) personnel so we can keep adding to it."

The ingenuity showed itself on the second drive as Jordan Howard plunged into the end zone for his third touchdown of the season. Miami finished off the second scoring drive with a full house package, which features three players in the backfield behind the quarterback.

"I think our staff did a good job on a short week of getting guys ready to go. Chan (Gailey), Josh (Boyer), Danny (Crossman), a lot of credit goes to them," Flores said. "Complementary football is how you win in this league," Flores said. "Win the field position battle, win the TOP (time of possession) battle by getting first downs offensively, turn the ball over defensively – that's how you win in this league."

Fitzpatrick was making it happen in all facets of the game. He was throwing from traditional drop backs and he was making plays rolling out of the pocket – both with his arms and his legs. On the rare occasion that there was pressure on the Miami quarterback, he'd drift back, buy some extra time, drop the arm angle and find a receiver. He finished the night 18-of-20 for 160 yards and three total touchdowns (one rushing).

"It speaks to the creativity of our coaching staff to add some wrinkles on a short week," Fitzpatrick said. "But it also speaks to the guys that were able to absorb the plan and make plays. It was nice to see everybody involved on a short week and with Chan."

The passing game got going after the Dolphins established the tone early with a physical running game. Running behind an offensive line featuring four new starters in 2020, Myles Gaskin carried the ball eight times for 35 yards on the opening march. Fitzpatrick put the bookend score on the board with a quarterback keeper running behind center Ted Karras, who scored a pancake block into the end zone to give Miami a commanding 28-7 third-quarter lead.

Miami's 91 rushing yards in the first half were the most in a first half since the 2018 win at home against New England (142 rushing yards in that game).

"They make it easy for me because they get on their dudes and stay on them," Gaskin said. "The show the leverage, it's always about leverage at running back, finding the gaps. When they can do that and just stay on their man it makes it easier to make decisions for me."

"We had a good plan," right tackle Jesse Davis said. "We knew what they were going to be lining up in. Myles Gaskin did a great job with running hard, finding lines, dropping his shoulder, and Fitz got a couple in there too."

Miami earned the lead just seven minutes into the game and never relented. Miami's Week 2 lead lasted only one series vs. Buffalo, but playing with a wire-to-wire lead, the Dolphins defense teed off.