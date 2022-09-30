Dolphins lose first game of the season against the Cincinnati Bengals

The Miami Dolphins dropped their first game of the season, 27-15, to the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on Thursday night.

Teddy Bridgewater, who entered the game after star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa went down in the second quarter, had an opportunity to put Miami (3-1) ahead late in the fourth, but a red zone interception thwarted the comeback effort The reigning AFC champions then scored a touchdown to seal the deal.

"You don't get freebies, or you don't get passes, against good teams," head coach Mike McDaniel said. "[The loss] only means anything if you can learn from it, if you can get better from it, and that's what I'm going to be challenging the guys to do."

Bridgewater went 14-of-23 for 193 yards and one touchdown pass, and Tyreek Hill paced all receivers with an astounding 160 yards on 10 receptions, including a 64-yard catch.

However, the biggest storyline of the game was the health of Tagovailoa, who hit the ground hard on a sack in the second quarter, suffering neck and head injuries. Players took knees and "Tua" chants filled Paycor Stadium as he exited on a stretcher. Tagovailoa was taken to a local hospital before being discharged and flew home with the team.

The Bengals (2-2) wasted no time finding the end zone after receiving the opening kickoff, capping a nine-play drive with running back Joe Mixon's five-yard touchdown rush.