Dolphins Make Roster Moves

MIAMI – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have waived safety Maurice Smith and defensive tackle Jamiyus Pittman.
Smith has played five games for the Dolphins this season and 11 in his career after he originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with the Dolphins on May 5, 2017. He has totaled four solo tackles and two passes defensed.
Pittman has played in three games and has one assisted tackle this season. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with the Dolphins on May 10, 2018 and has also spent time on the team's practice squad. Pittman was a first-team All-American Athletic Conference selection at Central Florida as a senior in 2017.