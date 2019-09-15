Dolphins Offense Struggles In Week 2 Loss To Patriots

Brady passed for two touchdowns and ran for another for New England, which won in Miami for only the second time in seven trips. Sony Michel had a rushing touchdown and Antonio Brown caught a touchdown pass in his first game with New England.

The Dolphins were shut out in Miami for the first time since 2010 when they suffered a 16-0 loss against the Chicago Bears in a Thursday night game. The Dolphins had one final chance to avoid the shutout on the final play of the game after calling a timeout with 1 second left on a first-and-goal at the 8-yard line, but Josh Rosen’s pass was tipped and intercepted.