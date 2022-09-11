Dolphins Open Season with Commanding 20-7 Victory over New England

Another New England punt returned the ball to Tagovailoa who then directed a 10-play, 92-yard scoring drive capped by a 42-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. The third-year quarterback took a fourth-and-7 snap and found his receiver down the middle of the field. Waddle did the rest, speeding past multiple Patriot defenders before coasting into the endzone with nothing but green grass around him. Sanders' extra point extended the Miami lead to 17-0 for the final points of the half.

Tagovailoa finished the first half 13-of-18 for 179 yards and a touchdown while Hill led all receivers with six receptions for 77 yards. Waddle added two catches for 50 yards as the pair of speedy wideouts combined for 127 receiving yards in the first half.

In addition to Ingram's scoop-and-score, Miami's defense put up a dominant first-half performance, shutting out the Patriots offense and limiting Mac Jones to just 87 yards passing. Rhamondre Stevenson led New England's ground game with five carries for 25 yards.

The Dolphins opened the second half with a quick three-and-out but still managed to flip the field thanks to a 58-yard punt from Thomas Morstead.

On the Patriots ensuing possession, Jones found veteran wide receiver Ty Montgomery for a six-yard score to cap an extensive 15-play, 92-yard drive that lasted eight minutes and 21 seconds. The drive cut New England's deficit to 10, 17-7, with 4:44 left in the third quarter.

But the Dolphins bounced back and responded with a scoring drive of their own highlighted by an 18-yard completion to Hill and a 16-yard completion to running back Raheem Mostert. Sanders punctuated the drive once again with a 49-yard field goal to stretch Miami's lead back up to 13, 20-7.

Neither team would score again.

The Dolphins defense turned the Patriots over two more times, first on downs and then on a fumble forced by undrafted rookie cornerback Kader Kohou and recovered by second-year linebacker Jaelan Phillips.

Four first downs from Miami's offense sealed the victory as Tagovailoa and the Dolphins kneeled to end the game and improve to 1-0 on the season.

"It was awesome to see the team come together under Mike McDaniel," Tagovailoa said after the victory. "That's his first win as the head coach for the Miami Dolphins. It's something special."