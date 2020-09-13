Three Takeaways | John Congemi Breaks Down Dolphins-Patriots

Most teams at any level of play usually end up on the short side of the scoreboard when you lose the turnover margin. Three interceptions by quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick weren't all on the veteran signal caller, but it will usually end up falling on the guy that throws the ball! Fitzpatrick can't control receivers falling out of a break, trying to anticipate the throwing lane. Yet, Fitz needs to be cleaner in his decision making and locating the football with better consistency. This is a very young football team that should get better as they gain more experience. The effort that third-year linebacker Jerome Baker gave in creating the touchback should be contagious not only on defense, but provide a spark to the offensive side of the ball. It was a great response to get points on the ensuing drive after that play, but those types of plays needed to flash more frequently in a game that was in reach of winning.