Dolphins Patriots Week 1 Inside The Numbers

Kyle Van Noy was the only player with multiple quarterback pressures – he had two hurries. He earned the third-highest grade from PFF with five tackles and no misses.

Bobby McCain was the second-highest graded player. He broke up the lone pass targeted in his coverage area and made four tackles without a miss.

Jerome Baker led the team with 16 tackles and did it without missing an attempt, per PFF. Baker also had a sack and a forced fumble.

Rookie safety Brandon Jones made 10 tackles without a failed attempt. Only four other NFL players have had double-digit tackle numbers in their first NFL game since 2016: Xavien Howard, Seattle cornerback Shaquill Griffin, San Francisco linebacker Fred Warner and Pittsburgh linebacker Devin Bush.

The Dolphins only missed two tackles in the game leading to the highest PFF grade in tackling at 87.7.

Davon Godchaux picked up three more tackles Sunday, giving him 166 in his career. Since he entered the league in 2017, Miami's man in the middle is fourth among all NFL defensive tackles and 14th among defensive linemen over that span.

Jason Sanders made his only attempt on Sunday (46 yards) improving his franchise-best 82.4 career field goal percentage (42-of-51).

Rules, technique and fundamentals

Last week, Brian Flores stressed the importance of the team sticking to their rules. Fundamentals, technique and quickly and accurately reading keys would be crucial to the team's result on Sunday.

"In football, there is a lot of different schemes, concepts, defensive structures and eventually you'll see something that you haven't seen before and you'll have to rely on your rules and your keys," Flores said Friday. "If you do that, you should be okay. That part of it I like. That unknown is something that a lot of players, they need to feel that. I think coaches need to feel that also and how we respond to that will help us moving forward."

Sunday, Flores offered his thoughts post-game with how he felt the team performed in that area.

"I felt like overall the tackling could have been better," Flores said. "The conditioning could have been better. We can improve the tackling. We can improve the run defense. We can improve the conditioning. We'll work on those things over the course of the week and we've got a tough opponent next week and we'll get back to it."

The co-host of the Audible podcast and Dolphins multi-media host John Congemi offered similar thought in his three takeaways piece post-game.

Cam Newton consistently gained positive yards, rushing for 75 yards on 15 carries and averaging five yards per attempt. It was against a defense that had tried to make adjustments by adding defenders close to the line of scrimmage, but it had little to no effect against the highly motivated veteran quarterback.

The Patriots are no stranger to adapting on the fly. After signing the 2015 NFL MVP in Cam Newton in July, with only two months to install the run-heavy offense we saw Sunday, Newton and the Patriots unveiled several wrinkles.