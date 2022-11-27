Dolphins pick up fifth straight win with 30-15 rout of Houston

Coming off their bye week, the Miami Dolphins showed no signs of rust on Sunday afternoon at Hard Rock Stadium as they picked up their fifth straight win with a dominant 30-15 victory over the Houston Texans.

"[The five-game winning streak] means a lot because it wasn't just handed to us. It's earned," head coach Mike McDaniel said. "I know it wasn't gifted to anyone. They did things the right way and that shapes the way you do things moving forward."

The Dolphins' defense harassed quarterback Kyle Allen all game, holding him to a 67.8 passer rating. Five linebackers – Duke Riley, Elandon Roberts, Bradley Chubb, Jaelan Phillips and Jerome Baker – accounted for all of Miami's sacks.

After taking a 10-0 first quarter lead, the Dolphins (8-3) pulled away thanks to a 20-point second quarter fueled by the explosive offense and two Houston turnovers.