Presented by

Dolphins pick up fifth straight win with 30-15 rout of Houston

Nov 27, 2022 at 06:36 PM
FE941F2C-4C05-49FC-85E6-70A2140317FD
Chris Damond

Coming off their bye week, the Miami Dolphins showed no signs of rust on Sunday afternoon at Hard Rock Stadium as they picked up their fifth straight win with a dominant 30-15 victory over the Houston Texans.

"[The five-game winning streak] means a lot because it wasn't just handed to us. It's earned," head coach Mike McDaniel said. "I know it wasn't gifted to anyone. They did things the right way and that shapes the way you do things moving forward."

The Dolphins' defense harassed quarterback Kyle Allen all game, holding him to a 67.8 passer rating. Five linebackers – Duke Riley, Elandon Roberts, Bradley Chubb, Jaelan Phillips and Jerome Baker – accounted for all of Miami's sacks.

After taking a 10-0 first quarter lead, the Dolphins (8-3) pulled away thanks to a 20-point second quarter fueled by the explosive offense and two Houston turnovers.

First, linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel returned an interception 23 yards to the Houston 3. Running back Jeff Wilson Jr. scored a touchdown for the third consecutive game on the next play.

RI5_6693

Later in the second, Chubb got to Allen and forced a fumble that Houston recovered.Then defensive backs Kader Kohou and Eric Rowe teamed up to jar the ball loose from tight end Jordan Akins on the next play. Cornerback Xavien Howard scooped it up for a 16-yard score, his fourth career touchdown.

The Texans (1-9-1) did not score until the 3:22 mark in the third quarter.

"That was awesome to see from our defense. The turnovers, the sacks [and] the big hits that they were making defensively," quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said. "It's always great to watch when we're also able to do some things well offensively."

Tagovailoa completed 22 of his 36 passes for 299 yards and a touchdown before he was replaced by Skylar Thompson late in the third quarter as Miami held a comfortable 24-point lead.

JP3_0025

Tagovailoa utilized his entire receiving corps, throwing completions to nine different pass-catchers. Wide receiver River Cracraft was one of them, as he tallied a career-high 55 receiving yards.

Kicker Jason Sanders opened the scoring with a 45-yard field goal on Miami's first possession. He made all six of his attempts, including three field goals.

Jaylen Waddle's 22-yard reception on the opening drive gave him the most receiving yards in the first two years of a career in franchise history, surpassing Jarvis Landry's mark of 1,915 from 2014-15. Waddle's 85 receiving yards was tied for the team-high with Tyreek Hill on Sunday.

BA1_5854

On the Dolphins' second possession of the game, they scored their first touchdown. Facing pressure from the Houston pass rush on second-and-goal, Tagovailoa scrambled to his left and unleashed a 4-yard touchdown pass to tight end Durham Smythe on the run. It completed an eight-play, 59-yard drive that gave Miami a 10-0 lead.

Miami led 30-0 at halftime, which marked the fourth consecutive game the Dolphins scored 30+ points. They had not done that since the 2009 season.

Running back Dare Ogunbowale scored Houston's first touchdown in the third quarter, as the Texans outscored Miami 15-0 in the second half. However, it was too little too late.

The Dolphins reclaim their spot atop the AFC East with the victory, breaking a tiebreaker with the second-place Buffalo Bills due to a head-to-head win.

Next up, Miami begins a three-game road trip against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 4 at 4:05 ET on FOX.

Related Content

news

Dolphins Cruise To 39-17 Win Over Cleveland

Tua Tagovailoa dazzled in his third consecutive three-touchdown performance and the Miami Dolphins logged a season-high 195 rushing yards en route to a dominant 39-17 win over the Cleveland Browns Sunday afternoon at Hard Rock Stadium.

news

Dolphins edge Chicago, 35-32, on the road for third straight victory

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw three touchdown passes for the second straight game as the Miami Dolphins grinded out a 35-32 win over a Chicago Bears team that fought until the end at Soldier Field on Sunday afternoon.

news

Dolphins win offensive shootout against Detroit, 31-27, on the road

The Miami Dolphins offense rediscovered its rhythm on Sunday afternoon at Ford Field, totaling 476 yards in a 31-27 victory over the Detroit Lions for their second win in a row.

news

Dolphins hold on for 16-10 win on Sunday Night Football

Tua Tagovailoa threw for 261 yards and one touchdown in his return and the Miami Dolphins held on for a 16-10 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday Night at Hard Rock Stadium.

news

Dolphins fall short, 24-16, against Minnesota Vikings at Hard Rock Stadium

A big play by the Vikings defense proved to be the difference in a game that featured several defensive stands and 16 punts.

news

Dolphins fall at MetLife Stadium to the N.Y. Jets, 40-17

The short-handed Miami Dolphins were not able to overcome the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium, falling 40-17 to their division foes.

news

Dolphins lose first game of the season against the Cincinnati Bengals

The Miami Dolphins dropped their first game of the season, 27-15, to the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on Thursday night.

news

Dolphins remain undefeated with 21-19 victory over division rival Buffalo Bills

Linebacker Elandon Roberts turned to the 66,206 fans that filled Hard Rock Stadium – the second-largest crowd since the venue was modernized in 2015 – and waved his arms up and down.

news

Tagovailoa Leads Historic Comeback to Beat Baltimore 42-38 on the Road

Tua Tagovailoa's game-winning touchdown pass to Jaylen Waddle with 14 seconds left tied the second-largest comeback win in franchise history as the Miami Dolphins (2-0) erased a 21-point second-half deficit and outscored the Baltimore Ravens 28-3 in the fourth quarter, en route to a 42-38 victory Sunday afternoon at M&T Bank Stadium.

news

Dolphins Open Season with Commanding 20-7 Victory over New England

The Miami Dolphins scored on offense, defense and special teams en route to a season-opening 20-7 victory over the New England Patriots Sunday afternoon at Hard Rock Stadium.

news

Dolphins' Offense Posts 48-10 win over Eagles in Preseason Finale

The Miami Dolphins had a big night in a big 38-point victory over the Philadelphia Eagles Saturday.

Advertising