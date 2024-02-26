Dolphins Players and Alumni Join Forces to Support Dolphins Challenge Cancer XIV

Linebacker David Long Jr. was also among the 15 Dolphins players on-site Saturday and completed the 54-mile ride. Along the way, he got the chance to bond with his current teammates as well as Thomas.

"We were riding together for a while, Long said of the opportunity to connect with his Hall-of-Fame position-mate. "We talked about ball, talked about life, biking. He's already a biker so it was cool."

But Long wasn't just there because he loves to compete. He was also riding in honor of his aunt, Corrie Gooden-Long, who passed away from pancreatic cancer the day he graduated high school in 2015.

"I'm very big on family and she was probably one of my closest family relatives," he said. "I did it for her and for many others like her with similar stories."

Like Long, tight end Julian Hill also appreciated the impact the DCC has and completed the 5k in support for a cause that has affected so many people.

"It's an amazing thing," Hill said. "It was an honor to participate. At the end of the day, when you realize that it's bigger than football and it's bigger than what we do on a daily basis on that field, that's when you realize the impact that you have on people and also the impact they have on us to keep going, to keep using our platform for good."

The DCC's purpose is to improve people's lives through financial support for innovative cancer research at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer, part of the University of Miami Health System. One-hundred percent of participant-raised funds go directly to Sylvester to fund life-saving research. In November 2020, Miami Dolphins leadership made a commitment to raise $75 million for cancer research through the DCC in what is the largest-known philanthropic pledge in sports.