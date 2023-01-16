Dolphins Push Buffalo to the Brink in 34-31 Wild Card Loss

On Buffalo's opening possession, the Dolphins' defense produced a crucial fourth-down stop and forced a fumble on quarterback Josh Allen that flung out of bounds on the previous third down snap.

However, the Bills scored on their next three offensive drives – including a six-yard receiving touchdown by tight end Dawson Knox and a 12-yard rushing touchdown by running back James Cook.

But after allowing 172 yards to the Bills in the first quarter, the Miami defense gave up three points and recorded two interceptions in the second quarter. That helped the Dolphins score 17 points in just over seven minutes to erase a 17-0 deficit.

Miami's first scoring drive began with Thompson's 20-yard strike to tight end Durham Smythe that put the Dolphins in Buffalo territory for the first time with 12:46 in the second. Facing a daunting third-and-19 at the Bills' 35, Thompson kept his composure and extended the drive with another 20-yard pass to receiver Tyreek Hill down the left sideline.

Four plays later, kicker Jason Sanders made a 40-yard field goal to get Miami on the board.

On Buffalo's ensuing possession, Allen threw his first career postseason interception at home. Cornerback Xavien Howard completed the takeaway by extending his body for a spectacular over-the-shoulder catch off Allen's deep ball intended for receiver John Brown. Howard returned the pick 49 yards to the Buffalo 48, and Sanders nailed a 48-yard field goal a few plays later to narrow the gap to 17-6.

Sanders hit a 37-yard field goal with 1:15 remaining in the half after Cedrick Wilson Jr. returned a punt 50 yards to the Buffalo 27. Then, the Bills regained possession and Allen threw his second interception of the game. Safety Jevon Holland came up with the pick when the ball fell into his hands after cornerback Kader Kohou broke up a pass to receiver Cole Beasley.

Seconds later, Thompson threw his first career postseason touchdown pass to tight end Mike Gesicki. Hill caught a two-point conversion on the next play, and just like that, Miami had tied it at 17 with 33 seconds before halftime.

However, the Bills still had enough time to make a 39-yard field goal and go up 20-17 at the break.

But Buffalo's lead would not last long. After forcing a fumble on the Bills' first possession of the game, Miami did it again on their first drive of the second half. This time, the Dolphins recovered and ran it back for a touchdown to take their first lead of the game at 24-20.