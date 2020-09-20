Dolphins Rally Comes Up Short, Fall to 0-2

"His confidence. He's been going out there and working hard in practice and seeing results in games," Fitzpatrick said. "We saw that the last half of last year with how much better and more confident he was playing, but this year he's taken another step. After the first game, I thought I had to get him more targets. He does a good job of finding the spots. His confidence continues to rise and I think we'll see him continue to get better."

The push just before halftime got Miami within one score, 17-10, and possession of the ball coming out of the break. Fitzpatrick's ability to play amid chaos and to throw the ball around the pass rush led to lengthy drives in the second half. Miami put together drives of 48, 85, 44 and 75 after halftime.

Fitzpatrick said the second-half adjustments were among the things he was proud of with his Dolphins offense today.

"We were able to make some adjustments in the locker room at half time – that was big," Fitzpatrick said. "Mike's emergence was great to see. It was nice to have DeVante (Parker) out there and Isaiah Ford made some plays as well."

The Dolphins would start the second half the same way they ended the first, with a field goal. That cut the Buffalo lead to 17-13.

The defense bowed up forcing a Buffalo punt after just five plays. Miami then drove the ball to the 1-yard line, courtesy of a one-handed catch by Gesicki and a shifty run by Matt Breida. Back-to-back runs produced no gain, followed by a pair of incompletions.

Brian Flores talked about the decision to go for it after the game.

"We're going to be aggressive," Flores said. "I have confidence in our offense to pick up the one yard. We just didn't execute. One yard for a touchdown for seven points instead of three, I think it's worth it, especially against that type of team. You have to be aggressive to beat a good team."

The fourth-down play on that possession was a slant route that Preston Williams couldn't hang on to at the goal line. Fitzpatrick talked about the play and his confidence in the second-year receiver going forward.