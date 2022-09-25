Dolphins remain undefeated with 21-19 victory over division rival Buffalo Bills 

Leading 21-17 with 1:49 left in the fourth quarter, fans roared as the Dolphins were one play away from a huge defensive stand on fourth-and-goal – which they got, as quarterback Josh Allen's underthrown pass fell incomplete.

When the Bills regained possession after a safety, Miami stopped them for good, beating its AFC East rivals, 21-19, to remain undefeated and pick up its eighth-straight victory at Hard Rock Stadium, the Dolphins' longest streak since the 1980s.

"I'm just really, really happy for the team," McDaniel said. "I knew we were going to get our best effort from everybody, and to be able to finish the game with two unbelievable efforts by the defense. I think I couldn't have written a better script for what we're trying to do."

Buffalo (2-1) entered the game with dominant wins over the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams and the Tennessee Titans, beating them by an average of 27.5 points.

However, the Dolphins stood up to the challenge. Building off a historic 21-point comeback last week against the Baltimore Ravens on the road, Miami (3-0) continued to excel under first-year head coach Mike McDaniel.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa passed for 186 yards and one touchdown, while running back Chase Edmonds led the Dolphins with two rushing touchdowns. Jaylen Waddle registered more than 100 yards (102) for the second straight week, too.

On the first play of the game, Miami challenged a 28-yard catch by Buffalo wide receiver Stefon Diggs after he lost possession of the football when he hit the turf, which the Dolphins recovered. Officials determined Diggs was down by contact, and the Bills finished the 75-yard drive minutes later when quarterback Josh Allen flipped it to running back Devin Singletary for a two-yard touchdown on fourth-and-goal.