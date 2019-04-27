Dolphins Select LB Andrew Van Ginkel In Fifth Round

The Dolphins went back to defense with their first pick on the third day of the 2019 NFL draft when they selected Wisconsin linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel with the 151st overall selection.
Van Ginkel earned third-team All-Big Ten honors in 2018 when he started 11 games and had 46 tackles, seven for loss, 4.5 sacks, two pass breakups and one blocked kick.
In his first year at Wisconsin, he had 6.5 sacks and two interceptions.
Van Ginkel played outside linebacker at Wisconsin and also has a lot of experience on special teams.
He began his college career at the University of South Dakota before moving to Iowa Western Community College and finally Wisconsin.
Van Ginkel graduated in December 2018 with a degree in agricultural business management.
In the 2017 Orange Bowl, he had an interception and a sack against the University of Miami.
Van Ginkel joins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins and former college teammate offensive lineman Michael Deiter as members of the 2019 Dolphins draft class.
“He was a great teammate and he has a knack for football,” Van Ginkel said of Deiter. “He's a good friend of mine and I’m excited to be able to be a teammate of his again.”
The Dolphins still have a pick in the sixth round (202nd overall) and two in the seventh (233rd and 234th overall).