Dolphins win offensive shootout against Detroit, 31-27, on the road 

Wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle each finished with over 100 yards receiving, with Hill having a game-high 188 yards on 12 receptions. Running back Raheem Mostert added 64 rushing yards on 4.6 yards per carry.

Entering Sunday's matchup, Miami (5-3) had 26 receptions of 20 yards or more, fourth-most in the NFL. Hill had three of his own in the first half, along with 142 receiving yards.

"I think Mike [McDaniel] did a great job calling plays today," Tagovailoa said. "He put us in really good position to get yards after the catch on plays … We started feeling really comfortable going with the gameplan."

Miami's defense came up huge in the second half, holding the Lions (1-6) to zero points and 67 yards as the Dolphins outscored them 14-0 in the game's final 30 minutes.

However, it didn't start out great for Miami. The Dolphins quickly found themselves in a 14-0 hole after Detroit scored on its first two drives – a seven-yard rushing touchdown by Jamaal Williams and a seven-yard touchdown catch by fellow running back D'Andre Swift, respectively.

Miami's offense came out firing on all cylinders, though, as Tagovailoa completed his first seven passes for 72 yards. However, the Dolphins' first offensive possession ended with a fumble at the Detroit 22.