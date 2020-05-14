Please join us this Saturday and Sunday, May 16th and 17th, at Hard Rock Stadium to honor the legendary Coach Don Shula. The Miami Dolphins will be hosting a Don Shula Tribute Procession, which will allow for fans to pay their respects to the winningest coach in NFL history.
The procession will be a socially-distanced experience where fans can take their picture with the Shula statue and watch a memorial video on the South Video Board.
Key Information
- Dates and Times: Saturday 05/16 from 12:00pm-6:00pm and Sunday 05/17 from 10:00am-4:00pm
- Please enter Hard Rock Stadium through Gate 5 (see procession map below)
- Due to COVID-19 precautions, we discourage individuals from bringing items to leave at the statue
- Please plan to wear a mask when exiting your car. Photos can be taken without a mask, but masks should be worn to and from the vehicles
- Hard Rock Stadium Guest Experience staff will be on site to assist with any questions