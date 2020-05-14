Thursday, May 14, 2020 11:01 AM

Don Shula Tribute Procession

Please join us this Saturday and Sunday, May 16th and 17th, at Hard Rock Stadium to honor the legendary Coach Don Shula. The Miami Dolphins will be hosting a Don Shula Tribute Procession, which will allow for fans to pay their respects to the winningest coach in NFL history.  

The procession will be a socially-distanced experience where fans can take their picture with the Shula statue and watch a memorial video on the South Video Board.

Key Information

  • Dates and Times: Saturday 05/16 from 12:00pm-6:00pm and Sunday 05/17 from 10:00am-4:00pm
  • Please enter Hard Rock Stadium through Gate 5 (see procession map below)
  • Due to COVID-19 precautions, we discourage individuals from bringing items to leave at the statue
  • Please plan to wear a mask when exiting your car. Photos can be taken without a mask, but masks should be worn to and from the vehicles
  • Hard Rock Stadium Guest Experience staff will be on site to assist with any questions

Please note that when government regulations allow, we will host an in-person memorial service to honor Coach Shula.

