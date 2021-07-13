Download the NEW Miami Dolphins App

Download the Miami Dolphins app, with a completely redesigned experience! Get the latest Dolphins news, photos, and videos.
Jul 13, 2021 at 01:17 PM
Dolphins Hall of Fame defensive end/linebacker Jason Taylor will once again serve as an analyst for Dolphins preseason broadcasts. He'll be joined in 2021 by Steve Goldstein, who will call play-by-play and Kim Bokamper, who will continue to serve as the sideline reporter.