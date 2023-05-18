Emmanuel Ogbah Talks Trip to Kenya with NFL Africa

As Ogbah continues his work in the community, he's also planning to return to the field after an injury ended his 2022 season early. Throughout a tough, lengthy rehab process, it’s his father that has kept him motivated .

"Watching my dad work and bring his whole family here, starting from scratch, driving two hours a day to work and two hours coming back just to provide for his family, just inspires you," he said. "If my dad can do that for his family after being good in Nigeria – he was getting paid good – and he moved over here. If he can do that, it's just football, you know. I can do it too."