Fast Facts: Caleb Douglas

The Dolphins drafted Texas Tech wide receiver Caleb Douglas Friday night with No. 75 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. In 40 games with the Red Raiders and Florida Gators, Douglas caught 135 passes for 2,031 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Douglas is just under 6 feet 4 inches and ran a 4.39-time in the 40-yard dash at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine.

1. Height-speed combination

It's not often you find a 6-foot-4 receiver with a sub-4.4 time in the 40-yard dash, but that's exactly what the Dolphins found in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Caleb Douglas's height measures in the 93rd percentile for wide receivers while the 4.39 speed registers in the 95th percentile.

Douglas uses that speed to build to vertical routes where he excels on posts, corners and fades.

"He obviously brings some size to the room," Director of College Scouting Matt Winston said. "[He's] a good athlete, can run the full route tree, he's got some dynamic traits. Big catch radius, can really get outside of his frame, competitive kid, great makeup."

2. Deep threat

Douglas received 28 targets on throws 20-plus yards down the field, good for 30 percent of his total targets. That number was higher than his targets on intermediate routes (23.7%), showcasing his prowess as a downfield threat. He caught 12 of those deep passes and scored four touchdowns.

Douglas averaged a 14-yard depth of target in his career, a number that mirrors the college game's best explosive play threats. He was asked about the best element of his game.

"How I can stretch the field, how I can go out there and play in small spaces at my size," he said. "Using my frame, making sure I go out there and do what I'm supposed to do.

3. Quarterback turned receiver

Douglas moved to wide receiver as a junior in high school after an impressive youth career as a quarterback. Modeling his game after Cam Newton, his athleticism was obvious early on, providing him a runway to switch to receiver. As a senior at Hightower High School in Missouri City, Texas, his second year playing the position, he was named district offensive MVP after a 52-reception, 1,065-yard season with eight touchdowns.