Fast Facts: Chris Bell

His biggest game happened against the best defense he faced, and in the building where he'll suit up for his home games in the NFL. Bell posted 166 receiving yards and two touchdowns in a win over the University of Miami in 2025, the most allowed by the Hurricanes all season.

2. A tank with a rocket strapped to his back

A theme of this Dolphins 2026 Draft has been identifying players with rare traits. There aren't many humans with a 222-pound muscular frame capable of running 40 yards in 4.3 seconds, but that's the company Bell keeps.

In the Miami game, Bell pulled away on two long catch-and-run touchdowns. He erased angles and zoomed past a defense full of NFL Draft picks.

"We felt like the talent is very high," General Manager Jon-Eric Sullivan said. "The upside is very high, and it's a long-term investment with kind of looking down the road. We think we got a really good one."

Bell is a thick, compactly built athlete who bounces off tacklers and wins at the catch point. He produced 372 yards after the catch last season and averaged 7.2 yards after the catch in 2024. In his career, he caught 33 of 59 contested catch opportunities.

3. Consistent improvement