Fast Facts: Jacob Rodriguez

The Dolphins used the 43rd pick of the 2026 NFL Draft to select Texas Tech inside linebacker Jacob Rodriguez. En route to a Big 12 Championship, and a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff, Rodriguez led a loaded Red Raiders defense with eye-popping production.
1. Heisman finalist campaign
The trophy case in the Rodriguez household needed an extension following the 2025 season. Finishing fifth in the Heisman Trophy vote, Rodriguez took home the Chuck Bednarik Award, Lombari Award, Bronko Nagurski Trophy and the Dick Butkus Award.
Rodriguez led college football with seven forced fumbles in 2025. He added four interceptions, two fumble recoveries (returning one for a touchdown), defensed six more passes, registered 11 tackles for loss and picked up a sack.
In his career, Rodriguez finished with 13 forced fumbles, six interceptions, five fumble recoveries, 317 tackles, 25.5 tackles for loss and six sacks.
2. Humble leader of men
"He's all about business on the field. He checks every box as a worker and isn't shy getting vocal to rally the troops."
That's what an NFL scout told Dane Brugler in his 2026 NFL Draft guide for the Athletic. Rodriguez was described as a humble leader of men, which tracks to his beginnings in Lubbock, Texas.
Originally a quarterback with a scholarship to Virginia, Rodriguez opted to flip to the defensive side of the ball and walk on at Texas Tech. In doing so, he slept on the floor of his brother's apartment, per Brugler, until he was put on scholarship in 2022. He was described as "someone who lays it all on the line on every snap."
"What makes him unique are the things we covet," Assistant General Manager Kyle Smith said. "Guys that are selfless, competitive, that are all about ball, good human beings, good people, good teammates, all the things that we're stressing. He's about everything we want to be about and what we want to build here."
3. Instinctive athlete
After his Heisman finalist campaign, Rodriguez dominated the post-season scouting process. He had a huge week at the Senior Bowl before turning in NFL Scouting Combine metrics that measured in the 90th percentile, or better, nearly across the board.
On top of that sterling relative athletic scorecard, Rodriguez's instincts for the position are rare. He constantly moves towards the direction of the play at the snap. He's a traffic cop getting players aligned, reacting to the motions and changing assignments of all 11 players on defense. He feels route concepts and anticipates in a way that generates ball production. He defeats blocks with a quick first step and gathers his keys before the snap.
4. Background detail
Rodriguez is the youngest of five children with older twin brothers. All three of the Rodriguez boys got into wrestling, with Jacob bringing home two youth Minnesota state championships at ages five and seven.
At age 10, Rodriguez's family moved from Minnesota to Wichita Falls, Texas. There, he met his future wife, Emma, who attended West Point and is a U.S Army Black Hawk pilot for a medevac unit.
For more on the Dolphins 2026 NFL Draft selections, download the Drive Time Podcast with Travis Wingfield, available wherever you get your podcasts.