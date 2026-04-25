Fast Facts: Jacob Rodriguez

"What makes him unique are the things we covet," Assistant General Manager Kyle Smith said. "Guys that are selfless, competitive, that are all about ball, good human beings, good people, good teammates, all the things that we're stressing. He's about everything we want to be about and what we want to build here."

3. Instinctive athlete

After his Heisman finalist campaign, Rodriguez dominated the post-season scouting process. He had a huge week at the Senior Bowl before turning in NFL Scouting Combine metrics that measured in the 90th percentile, or better, nearly across the board.

On top of that sterling relative athletic scorecard, Rodriguez's instincts for the position are rare. He constantly moves towards the direction of the play at the snap. He's a traffic cop getting players aligned, reacting to the motions and changing assignments of all 11 players on defense. He feels route concepts and anticipates in a way that generates ball production. He defeats blocks with a quick first step and gathers his keys before the snap.

4. Background detail

Rodriguez is the youngest of five children with older twin brothers. All three of the Rodriguez boys got into wrestling, with Jacob bringing home two youth Minnesota state championships at ages five and seven.

At age 10, Rodriguez's family moved from Minnesota to Wichita Falls, Texas. There, he met his future wife, Emma, who attended West Point and is a U.S Army Black Hawk pilot for a medevac unit.