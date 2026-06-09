Transcript: DL Kenneth Grant Press Conference - Jun 9

How would you assess the totality of the offseason program for you?

Kenneth Grant: Overall, I think it was a pretty good offseason, honestly. Worked on more football-related things, also got stronger in the weight room and faster and more explosive, so that was really just my key of this offseason.

How do you think all that will help translate for you? The strength and also getting faster, like you said?

Kenneth Grant: I just feel like I'm more explosive. That'll translate on the field coming out of my stance and getting into blockers and things like that. But just overall, I feel better, feel more explosive and ready to go for the season.

Now with another year under your belt, do you find yourself maybe being a little bit more vocal? Maybe embracing like a more leadership role?

Kenneth Grant: Yeah, I'm definitely out there just trying to lead guys, especially because we got a young team. I kind of know what to do and what it takes, so I'm just trying to bring those guys along but also still working on my leadership skills, so there's a balance to it.

Coach Hafley was singing your praises about the leap that you made in Year 2. What is that like for you to hear somebody boasting about and bragging about you like that?

Kenneth Grant: Oh, I wouldn't say bragging, but I mean, it's cool. We're still in the practicing of things and we're still in OTAs and got training camp to go, so just try to carry that over and translate that to the season.

It's never easy to have to go through a whole new coaching regime this early in an NFL career. Can you think back to last year when you were in between this and training camp and your mindset and where it's at now, the differences there that are positive and maybe even more work to do type thing?

Kenneth Grant: Yeah, I just feel like comparing to this offseason to last offseason, I feel, like you were saying, I'm more confident, more vocal and things like that. But I know what it takes and what I have to do to get ready for a real NFL season. It's not my rookie year anymore, so I kind of know what to expect now.

You mentioned the word explosive. How did you go about getting more explosive?

Kenneth Grant: Just focusing on really just squatting more, things like that. Just working on explosive jumping more, just training, I guess you could say like that. But also training on the sled over there, just getting comfortable and used to that before we arrived for OTAs.

Do you know who has the best squat on the team?

Kenneth Grant: I would like to say myself, but we got a lot of pretty strong guys, so it'd be a close competition.

About how many pounds can you do?

Kenneth Grant: Oh, I'll say 500, around there.

What does Jordan Phillips do?

Kenneth Grant: Probably 500, around 500. Yeah, he's a pretty strong dude.

You guys push each other in the weight room?

Kenneth Grant: Yeah, actually, we're training this offseason together. Me, Jordan (Phillips), Zeek (Biggers), Matt Butler. We were all pretty much here, training together. Nobody likes training alone, so we kind of build a camaraderie that way and focus on things we need to work on.

What's it like having all three of you guys that you guys all went through the same rookie experience at the same position? And then you guys have built a camaraderie where you can take all this into future seasons?

Kenneth Grant: Yeah, it definitely helps a lot, just to go to one of those guys to know how they're thinking and know how I'm thinking. We're all going through different battles and things like that and different things we need to work on, so we try to help and add to each other's game.

Were you surprised how quickly OTAs have gone through and what is your plan now for the next couple of weeks as you guys lead into training camp?

Kenneth Grant: Yeah, OTAs kind of went by fast, I guess because it's my second year so it kind of goes by faster. But just during this time off, I'm trying to get more explosive still, training things like that, but actually getting into football condition. Training and stuff like that is a different type of conditioning, but football conditioning is different.

Austin Clark talked about a body change. What are you at now and what did you end last season at?

Kenneth Grant: Yeah, I'm down about seven pounds, so I'm looking to come back from training camp about 325, so that's where I'm trying to get to right now. I played a little heavier, probably like 337 last year, so just looking to get down some more.

And you feel it? I know you talked about being more explosive. One, I guess what were some of the things that you did to kind of go about that body change? Also do you feel it on the field?

Kenneth Grant: Yeah, I certainly do feel it on the field. I went about things, just eating the right stuff, eating the right stuff, training the right way. No more Combine training so that was kind of a good thing, but just focusing on being intentional on my nutrition.

So you still want to get down about five more – 330 to 325?

Kenneth Grant: Yeah, looking around that range.

Coach Hafley said he's seen flashes of your college tape. Obviously, he studied you coming out of college. At any point last year or this offseason, did you look back at your college tape, especially the college highlights, to kind of remind yourself of what you're capable of?

Kenneth Grant: Yeah, certainly that helped. Me and Coach Clark, we definitely sat down and visited my college tape to just get me back to who I am and build that confidence in me and it really helped.

What's one thing you noticed when you watched?

Kenneth Grant: Just playing more freely. Playing more freely, knowing what to do, not worrying about the exceptions, just going straight forward and trying to dominate.

I saw you drop a bull rush on Kadyn Proctor there late in practice. What have you learned about his power and anchor?

Kenneth Grant: He's a big, powerful dude. He definitely can anchor on the bull rush, but he's a great athlete as well. He can move. He has great feet, great hands. He actually has a great center of gravity for how big he is. He plays really low, so definitely battles to come here in training camp.

I think maybe you'll have more instances of four down linemen in this scheme. How does that change things for you, if at all?

Kenneth Grant: I mean, the system is the system. I got to run it just like everybody else, so just build my skill sets around the system and do the best that I can.

What is something that Jeff Hafley kind of brought to this team?

Kenneth Grant: He brought a leader honestly. Every little detail he's looking at and he expects us to perform those details to the fullest of our extent. He's a big harper on the details and that's what makes him a great coach and is going to make us a great team.

How much do you and the other guys embrace this culture change for you guys moving forward?