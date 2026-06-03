Transcript: TE Greg Dulcich Press Conference - Jun 3

You should have a bigger role this year and I say that just based on what you did last year and what they're thinking for you this year. I guess do you embrace that or just is this what you wanted? Is this just part of the game? How do you look at that?

Greg Dulcich: Yeah, I want to play as much football as I can. I think that's kind of the team we have. Everyone wants to contribute as much as possible and yeah, everyone's hungry so it's a cool group to be a part of.

You and Malik Willis have kind of established a unique chemistry very early on. We see it. Just how have you gone about that and just what is the future of that?

Greg Dulcich: Yeah, that's kind of what OTAs and everything is about, just kind of building that trust, that chemistry, like you said. It's just reps. The more reps you get, the more comfortable you get with each other and you kind of see the field in a similar way.

What stands out about Malik Willis's skill set?

Greg Dulcich: Oh, man. He's a stud. He can rip the ball. Sees the field great. Obviously, he's mobile, but he's got great pocket presence as well. Our quarterback room is awesome. We got a lot of good dudes in there so I'm excited about it.

What did you see on that touchdown to Ben Sims? Talk about that.

Greg Dulcich: Oh yeah, that was sweet. Exactly. That was exactly what I was talking about. Great vision. Ben had a great heads-up play. Got his head around Malik saw it, put it on him and yeah, it was sweet.

Does the velocity kind of surprise you guys sometimes from Malik?

Greg Dulcich: Yeah, I mean, dude, he gets it out there. Like I said, he can definitely rip it.

You saw an increase in playing time last year. How much do you attribute that to your improvements as a blocker?

Greg Dulcich: Yeah, that's always something to try and improve on – run game, pass game, everything – you want to try to be as complete of a tight end as you can and Coach Middleton, our tight end coach, he does a great job with that.

Your rates with the ball in your hand last year were among the best in the NFL in your position. How much do you pride yourself on being able to make things happen after the catch with the ball in your hands?

Greg Dulcich: Yeah, that's a huge thing this period of the year, those fundamentals, trying to iron all that out and just make it second nature is a big thing for us offensively. And then as a defense, our defense we want to be aggressive and make plays try and get the ball out. So those fundamentals have been big.

All the moves they made here, they rolled this roster. How fired up are you for this to start? A lot of people would say, oh you know it's a rebuild, but...?

Greg Dulcich: Like you said, we got some pieces, man. I'm excited about it. We got guys that can go. I alluded to it earlier, everyone's hungry and just excited to go out there and fly around and make plays.

You started off as a walk-on at UCLA. How has that experience helped you at this point in your career?

Greg Dulcich: Yeah, something like that kind of helped out, especially last year starting on practice squad. You got to know the player that you are. You got to keep that confidence, and when you get your opportunities you just got to take them. So been very fortunate and certainly grateful for the opportunities that I've had.

Hafley talked about not adding this week in terms of install and kind of repeating what you guys have done in the past. How have you seen that benefit the offense this week?

Greg Dulcich: Yeah, you install stuff the first time, you want to get all those details figured out and it's new sort of stuff. And then the second time you reintroduce it, now it's how much have you retained, how much do you remember and all those minute things, how can those translate to on the field and do that at a high speed and do that with good execution.

You mentioned you feel that there are some pieces on this roster. What do you think when people on the outside undermine this pass catching group or devalue you guys or don't see you?

Greg Dulcich: It's like I said, you got to know the kind of player you are. You got to know the team you are. You just got to be confident and excited to go out there and play some good football.

You're a vet in the tight end room. How does it feel being the oldest guy?

Greg Dulcich: Yeah, well, I think Cole (Turner) might be a little older than me age wise, but yeah, it's a great room and the rookies – Will (Kacmarek) and Seydou (Traore) – they're doing a great job, excited about them. Ben (Sims) showed up today, did a great job and Cole has been doing awesome. So it's a really cool room, I'm excited about it.

What area of your game have you been finetuning in this offseason?

Greg Dulcich: Everything. You want to be as athletic and explosive as you can, great with the ball in your hands. Like I said before, Coach Middleton does a good job of making sure we're complete tight ends; so that's run blocking, that's pass blocking and doing all that we can to help this team win.

Do you have a nickname that people typically say or call you on the field or anything?

Greg Dulcich: For me? No, nothing like that really. We're just a hard-working unit, a good position room. I'm excited about us.

Obviously without pads, how will you know when you made the improvements for the in-line work? How do you gauge that?

Greg Dulcich: Yeah, certainly when we put the pads on, it's going to be – physicality is going to go up and it's going to be closer to real football which we're looking forward to. But yeah, right now with no pads, it's a lot of fundamentals. You can't just kind of go out there – you play a little bit differently. So just better with your hand placement, better with your footwork, that sort of stuff.

How have you been able to connect with Malik Willis early? Like it looks like you guys have been playing forever when we watch.

Greg Dulcich: Yeah, so we played at the Senior Bowl together. We had that little connection which was cool, and when you got a great quarterback like Malik, he does a good job of learning everyone's tendencies really quickly. He knows how you're going to run a route just because he's got great football IQ and he's a great player.

How different was he from the Senior Bowl to now? What do you think?