Transcript: HC Jeff Hafley Press Conference - August 12

What's the practice structure going to be like? I know this is road turf for you too. Is there 7-on-7s today? Is it different than what we see in Miami?

Jeff Hafley: A lot of questions. I want to take the next step. It's the first time going up against a different opponent. I told the guys today before we came out, trust your training, trust your coaching. I get it. We're young. There's going to be some anxiety. Different environment, different colored jersey. I just want them to be themselves and play football and be able to execute. I want them to play really hard as I know Washington's going to. As far as practice goes, there will be 7-on-7 today. I think we're doing, I think we're starting off with 7-on-7 red zone, and then I think we're going to a team red zone. Then there's a bunch of team periods and move the ball period. And then we're finishing up with a two-minute, really on the plus side of the field, I think it's going to be like on the plus-25. But talked to Coach Quinn, I have a ton of respect for him. I've really looked up to him as a defensive coach becoming a head coach for a long time. So it's actually cool to have those conversations with him. Just kind of let them take the lead. I asked for a few things, and they were great. I know Adam Peters well, I worked with him in San Francisco, have a ton of respect for him, not only what he's done in his position, but just as a person. Great guy, great family. So it'll be fun to see him today to.

In terms of the physicality we know joint practices sometimes get a little chippy, are there rules that players have been given about fisticuffs and aggressiveness?

Jeff Hafley: I mean it's the same as what our players have answered from you when you guys have asked them those questions, we don't have time for that. We're here to practice. They're here to practice. The other thing is I have so much respect for everybody that plays this game, whether they're on our team or another team. I mean, this is their livelihood that we got to protect them too. There should be no blind shots, there should be … Is there going to be a scuffle or two? I mean, it happens. Should there be a punch? No, if there's a punch thrown, they're out. And that's what I told the team. It's exactly what I've told the team throughout camp. And we've been fortunate, there haven't been a lot of fights. We don't have time for that. So if there is, hopefully it gets broken up and we continue to practice, which is the main thing, and it's really, really important. What I told our team is I want to come out of this healthy and I want Washington to come out of this healthy. Like I said, I have too much respect for all these players to think anything differently. At the same time, I want to be physical. I mean that's how we need to play, and I'll be disappointed if we're not.

When Sully comes down and tells you that you guys are onboarding somebody new, whether that's trade with Caedan Wallace or free agency, what's the process with you and your staff to kind of onboard them? Do you guys – is there a film session? Do you talk with Sully and the scouting staff? How do you get ready to bring somebody new into the fray at this point of the year?

Jeff Hafley: I mean, there's a lot of conversation, right? So it's not like all of a sudden he comes in and says, hey, we just made a trade. He keeps us in the loop, which is awesome because our communication is outstanding, and I think he's done an unbelievable job with myself, with the staff. So there's communication, and then right before the trade is about to break, we know it and we tell the staff. As far as onboarding goes, I just met him in the hotel last night before dinner. So it's not like – like, hey, how you doing? We're going to get you caught up as soon as possible. There hasn't been a lot of that in this situation. Everyone's a little bit different, but then there's going to be a time on how we do things, the expectation, what the culture is all about, the rules. Because just like in any other company, when you bring somebody new in, you want to kind of have that orientation of what it's going to be like here. So that is very, very important. That's a good question.

From a football skill standpoint, what did you guys see and like about Caedan Wallace that made you guys want to trade for him?

Jeff Hafley: We had obviously Sully and a bunch of our guys were high on him coming out in the draft and talking to our o-line coaches, it was the same thing. I mean I talked to Zach and those guys, and he really liked him coming out, had a high draft grade on him. He had a big smile on his face when I told him the news. The versatility, the ability to play guard and tackle, which we need some depth right now and we need competition for those spots right now, and I think he brings both. I think in our league oftentimes a change of scenery, a fresh start is helpful. And with the talent that he has and the versatility that he has, we're hoping that a fresh start will help him and he'll come in and compete.

We noticed Zach Sieler wasn't participating at Monday drills. What's his status? Will he be back?

Jeff Hafley: Zach will be out today. Unfortunately, he won't be able to practice. I would say that would be week to week.

And Josh Uche we saw he at some point in practice, he stopped. He was running on the side. Where is he?

Jeff Hafley: He's good. He'll be out here full go today.

I had a question for you about how joint practices might disrupt your typical install. Is this going to be a continuation of what camp has been so far or do you kind of step back and try to see where you're at? Like what does today look like in terms of where you are in the progression of camp?

Jeff Hafley: The installs are kind of starting to taper off. What's happening right now in camp now you're getting into more situational work, whether it's short yardage, goal line, backed up, certain situations at the end of the game. Last play of the game, play before last play of the game, things that might come up at the end of game situations. There's some stuff that we kind of want to tinker with. I mean, just speaking from a defensive standpoint, there's still a bunch of pressure packages and thoughts that I have, but we've kind of put that on hold. So there's no new install for today. Here's what's really important for me today too. Today, at least for me speaking defensively, this isn't 'I want to try to out scheme Washington today.' I don't want to try to send all these blitzes so we get a free runner. Like the stuff that's really important for me today is to see who can get off blocks, who can cover somebody, who can play base football with really good fundamentals and technique so we can evaluate and see where we're at. I mean, if we scheme up a blitz and we got a guy coming through off the edge, I don't know what that does for us as far as evaluation goes. So it's going to be more base defense, base offense. Let's play with fundamentals and technique, let the guys calm down and then see what we got. That's a good question.

We saw the first depth chart and saw Caleb Douglas up there. What has he done as a rookie that separated himself and allowed him to be in that spot?

Jeff Hafley: It goes back to what I've been talking to you guys about. It's been consistency over time. He's been really consistent. He's made some flash plays and then he's made some plays where he needs to catch the ball, but he's probably been one of our most consistent guys. He showed up every day. So that's where he deserves to be at this point. As far as the depth chart goes, I mean, it's not like when I sit there and I'm watching film, I'm going, 'he should be here. He should be here.' It's a start. And I told the team the same exact thing because I want to be transparent with them. I want to be transparent with you. If anybody's going to get worked up about where they are in the depth chart right now, come and talk to me because I could probably explain to you, and let's worry about that three weeks from now.

I just want to hear about Trey Moore's camp so far and what you've seen from him.

Jeff Hafley: Consistency, versatility. He's done a really good job setting the edge. He can play inside linebacker, he can play outside linebacker at Sam, and then he's got the ability to rush. He gives you a linebacker who can play all three downs. He can play in zones. He's good against the run and he's got rush value to him. So we'll see where he's at. But I like the way he's practiced.

In the name of versatility with linebackers, earlier this offseason, you mentioned the ability to play in space is a premium ability.

Jeff Hafley: Huge.

Has that always been a core belief of yours, or is that kind of a reflection of more athletic quarterbacks and kind of the way that offenses have evolved since you first come into the league?

Jeff Hafley: It's the way offenses are making you defend the entire field. Look, in man coverage, it's different. Right? In man coverage if I'm a linebacker and you're a running back, I can go match up with you right now. The way teams are spreading you out and forcing you to play certain zones, if I'm 10 yards away from you and Achane catches the ball in space and I'm not good at playing in space, it's going to be a very hard down for me. The more you can get guys who can shrink the field with speed, with length, the ability to adjust laterally, right? All of a sudden we're playing in space, you go this way, I've got to be able to adjust laterally and make that play. It's become really, really important at the position. And just the overall speed of the game with the wideouts, the running backs, the tight ends, there's a lot of athletes on the field right now. So we need guys who can do that on defense as well.

We all know things can change. But at the moment are you planning to get Malik Willis some action in the preseason game?

Jeff Hafley: I am, yeah. But like you said, things can change.

What do you like about getting some of the veterans time in the preseason?

Jeff Hafley: We're young. So when you say veterans, how many guys that we have that have been through this year after year, it's just not who we are as a team right now. I talked to the staff about that this morning. And in a perfect world in these joint practices, you get your so-called 22 starters, 30-to-35 reps you give them tomorrow, walkthrough, and then they don't really play very much. But as you go through our team right now, there aren't many of those guys. We have to gain experience. We will carefully look and I'm telling you this like exactly like I told the staff, we got to see how many reps those guys play today. How many reps do our starting o-line get today, our so-called starting offensive line play today? Then what do we feel comfortable with them playing in the game? If a guy gets 30, 35 snaps, are we okay with him getting 10 snaps Friday night? Those are questions that we have to have today. If a guy gets 20, he's going to play more. I want our team, which is new and young and we brought in a bunch of as free agents, we've got to go like this. So we need to experience practice together. We need to experience going into a game together, being in the locker room, coming out together, the kickoff, everything that goes into it. We got to play football, so everybody should expect to play. And unless something changes, like you gave me the ability to keep true to my word now, we'll do that.

What'd you like in Nick McCloud in order to pick him up?

Jeff Hafley: Just gives us some more depth, which is what we need. I'm going to be honest with you, didn't watch a whole lot of film because I didn't have time, but just liked what we saw. It gives us depth and excited to see what he can do. It's going to be not as much – some of the periods that we get into, some of the stuff that he really doesn't know right now might be a little harder, but some of the individual, the 1-on-1s, and some of that stuff will be good.

I want to ask you this question about the nickel cornerback. I love how you detailed responsibilities, roles, what you're looking for from positions. Nickel is one of those hard positions to play and learn. What do you need and what do you want to see from your nickel?

Jeff Hafley: That's a question we could talk a long time about. I mean, if you're talking early downs first-and-10, second-and-1 to 6, you're talking about a guy who's got to be able to play the run. You're talking about now having a guy you trust to possibly cover a slot receiver, but at the same time, the way offenses are going to motion you and get you into the box, you could potentially be a B-gap or an A-gap defender if we don't protect him. So that guy's got to be physical and he's got to be able to tackle. The ability to play in space, so now think about it like this. You're describing a linebacker, which is really what I'm doing. I'm describing a linebacker who has to have the physicality to play the run, tackle but then you're also going to ask that guy to do some stuff that the corners are doing. Are we going to play man in those situations or are we going to play zone? Do we have a guy that can blitz? Because if you have a nickel that can do all those things, those guys are hard to find. Can that same guy be the same nickel on second-and-7-plus, third-and-5-plus, where now you got to play more man, and you got to match up against some of these good slots or some of the outside wide receivers. So that's a lot that I just described. In a perfect world, you have one. In a not so perfect world, which most teams are in, you have an early down nickel, you have a third down nickel, and you have different packages so you can get all those things done. The problem becomes is if this guy's in the game, are they really going to play man with him? If this guy's in the game, are they really going to want him in the box? It's a cat and mouse game, but probably one of the most underrated positions and valued in our league. It's a fun position to coach.

You have a coach on your staff who played most of his career here, Ladell Betts. What made him someone you wanted to pick up on your staff this offseason?

Jeff Hafley: I had a lot of coaches call on his behalf, and I didn't know Ladell. I was interviewing running back coaches, a lot of coaches called about him, both college coaches, NFL coaches and spoke the world of him as a person, as a coach. And then just in the interview process, I really liked him and I felt like he was the right guy. He's got this quiet demeanor about him. He has the ability to connect with these players, he has a relationship with Achane. He has the ability to be hard on the players in his own way, and he played the position. I think certain times, if you can get a guy to do all those things and has played the position, it can be a benefit, and I'm really glad he's with us.

You've known Malik Willis for a little bit now, but the past two months, six months, whatever it's been, you guys have both had new roles. What's impressed you the most about Malik? Not just over the months, but the past couple weeks that maybe has surprised you even?