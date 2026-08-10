Transcript: T Patrick Paul Press Conference - August 10

Tell us about your match ups with Chop Robinson. I asked Chop about this on Saturday and he said you guys have been drafted together. You've been going at each other. Today it seemed very spirited. Tell us about it.

Patrick Paul: It was chippy. Today was a good battle as always. Today he got me, slipped. It happens, stepped wrong. Slipped in that dirt. You know, it looks bad, but we got to come back next rep and dominate. Me and him, we go after it. It's going to be day in day out and it's great battles. And we're making each other better, putting each other in tough situations and it's going to be in a good way. As years go by, we're just going to keep doing it.

You were careful to say you slipped though, huh?

Patrick Paul: Yeah, you know, it happens. (laughter) It happens. You got to just you got to just pop up. It happens. That grass was slippery.

What do you think of joint practices? Obviously, your brother's up there, too, with the Commanders. You guys don't have to play against each other, but is it still a surreal moment of being able to be out there and see you him out there, too?

Patrick Paul: It's definitely a blessing. Two brothers in the NFL. It's going to be great just seeing him working his craft and in his space, going to his environment and being able to see where he works and how it looks, how people treat him, how he treats others, it's going to be great.

Just to follow up, how eager are you guys to kind of get joint practices started and then that preseason game on Friday?

Patrick Paul: Oh, it's going to be great. I can't wait to go out there and compete against another team and really see how we look. We've been out here practicing with each other for almost three weeks now. So going against another team, it should be great.

How have you seen De'Von Achane evolve as a leader?

Patrick Paul: Just him being more vocal and being more comfortable in talking roles and showing his leadership by what he does and his actions on the field, off the field. I think that's how he leads.

It seems like every day we get different types of defensive pressures and the whole menu kind of comes down to you guys. How is what the defense has been doing at camp helped stress your communication on the offensive line?

Patrick Paul: They've been giving us every look, every look in the book, and I think that's really good for us at o-line because we're getting these looks early. Going into the season, there's not going to be one pressure, one blitz that we don't know and haven't repped multiple times at, so I think it's good for us to get those reps, log them and just build from it.

How does what Malik Willis can do with his legs open up things for De'Von Achane and just the offense in general?

Patrick Paul: I think it gives you a two-punch look, if that makes sense. Just having two people who are agile in the backfield, it stresses the defense, puts more on them. They have to just, whenever they film study, they have to read more and do more.

Hafley talked about the excitement of going into joint practices and going up against another team, but also the anxiety that that can bring for some of the younger guys. What do you remember about your first joint practices, your first preseason game, kind of preparing mentally?

Patrick Paul: You never know what to expect, but you kind of just go out there and it's like a regular practice. You just start. There's no like pre anything. It's just from the jump you're going. I think for them it's going to be very fun. It's going to be exciting. It's going to bring the best out of a lot of people because you're going against new competition. These aren't your teammates. These are people these are people you're about to play so you need to go out there and compete. It's going to be good.

Are you looking forward to seeing your brother out there?

Patrick Paul: I am.

What does that usually turn out like when you guys meet up at the same place?

Patrick Paul: Yeah, it's always good. We grew up together, as you know. (laughter) So any time I get to see my brother, I'm happy. We're very close, it's going to be great to see him.

Who used to get the better of each other when you guys would compete?

Patrick Paul: I'd say me. I'm just going to give it to me. It probably wasn't me. (laughter) But, you know, I'm going to say me.

We heard a little bit about Malik Willis' speech to the offense a few days ago. What kind of impact do you think that conversation had?

Patrick Paul: I think it's him coming out as a leader and basically telling us how it's going to be and what he expects from us and what it's going to look like and what we need to do to be successful, and I agree with everything he said.

So how often do you guys hear Coach Hafley on the offensive linemen in practice?

Patrick Paul: He harps on urgency, but that's about it. He'll just tell us to be urgent out the huddle, and we kind of command that. We command it ourselves.

What do you think about his coaching style because he was talking a lot about how he likes to correct guys, but he's not a screamer. What do you think about his coaching style?

Patrick Paul: I think it's great. He's very upfront and he's very intense, and I love his coaching style. Truth be told.

Going back to your brother, you guys have something going on this week?

Patrick Paul: Yes, we do. We're going to be spending time with kids from the pediatric cancer center there in Virginia in collaboration with the DCC and the Washington Commanders. So it should be good. It should be fun.

Speaking of the DCC, signups are today and you're part of the board. Would you like to talk about how that experience been being a part of that organization?

Patrick Paul: Yeah, the DCC when I joined it was a no brainer when they asked me to join. So definitely whoever's watching, please sign up for DCC. It's the greatest event that we have here. It's for a great cause. And all of that's going to Sylvester and the research. They're down here in Miami. So this year I think I'm going to do the 99 (mile ride). So anyone who would like to join me, please do.

How much are you cycling on days off or kind of doing all that stuff?

Patrick Paul: Truth be told, I just do it cold. I'm just going to do it.

True athlete.

Patrick Paul: Yes, I'm going to use this conditioning for that.

Does it translate at all or is it different muscles?

Patrick Paul: You know, it's all about the mentality. You just got to keep going. (laughter) Just keep pedaling.

Stretch a little before.

Patrick Paul: Yep. Just keep pedaling.

Is captaincy important to you this year?