Transcript: C Aaron Brewer Press Conference - August 8

We know you guys didn't tackle to the ground the whole practice, but when you did, what did it feel like?

Aaron Brewer: It felt good, just to see the defense, how they responded. Like we just been going back and forth, and so just to see the physicality of both side of the ball today, it was a good sight to see.

I think this is practice either eight or nine. Not that we're looking for one, but there hasn't been a fight head-to-head, a scuffle or anything like that. Is that something that has just been drilled from Coach Hafley that like we don't do that with each other?

Aaron Brewer: Last time I was on the podium, I was saying, basically, we want push to them the edge, like as close to fighting as possible, that's what Haf wanted us to do. You throw a punch, you're out of practice. So ain't nobody trying to get thrown out of practice. So they'll probably get intense, but ain't nobody fighting. You'll probably get a pushing match, but ain't nobody throwing no punches. We're trying to practice.

What do you think of the progress of the rookie who just spoke, Kadyn Proctor, is making so far in camp?

Aaron Brewer: I love how he's evolving over training camp right now, every single day. Like that's our goal. Just take it one day at a time and come out every day with just one little thing to get better on, you know? You see that every day with him, and he's just phenomenal.

What was one thing he got better at today, you think?

Aaron Brewer: I have to watch the tape, we were both playing at the same time. (laughter)

How have you seen Malik Willis his comfort level develop in recent practices?

Aaron Brewer: I see him just building confidence over him and the receivers growing a relationship, him growing a relationship with the offensive line, just being comfortable in the pocket and also just controlling the offense as a whole. Everybody is new, everybody is young, so everybody is building relationships and just trying to get comfortable with each other, find out everybody personality. And I see like every day with him from meetings to the field, like he's just playing it every day.

I guess he spoke in front of the team yesterday coming into today. What did that show you?

Aaron Brewer: How much he cared. You know what I'm saying? We want to be perfect, and so we were just talking on just the little things, you know? And so him just talking to the team, that just showed how much he cares about the game, how much he cares about the team, how much he cares about us.

I believe you two were together in Tennessee. How have you seen him grow from then until now?

Aaron Brewer: I say just the confidence level because like he's been in two totally different positions here. In Tennessee he came in, he was drafted high. He was supposed to be the next guy up, then they brought in Will Levis so he didn't really get his opportunity. From him being a backup quarterback to now having his own offense, the confidence he has, how he goes about it, you see him growing in those areas. And so it's dope to see him from back when he was a rookie to now year five.

What do you see on tape from Jacob Rodriguez on defense? It seems like he's making plays every single day out there.

Aaron Brewer: He a dawg, like he be flying around. He play physical, play with his hands. He's a real life football player. As everybody has seen him from college and from what we seen in training camp now, he's a dog and he has all of my trust.

Malik Willis and Caleb Douglas kind of connected on a few deep bombs yesterday. What's it like for you guys to see that connection growing and what will it mean for the season?

Aaron Brewer: I feel that just give everyone on the team confidence and definitely like Caleb being young and like understanding he is more than capable of being that guy in the NFL. And I feel that's where a lot of young dudes struggle with, like they're thinking of the NFL and it is a different level from college, but it's all the mindset, your mental and how you come into the league. So if you believe in yourself and know you're capable of being great in this league, you can display it every day. And so him and Malik, over this time of training camp, you see every day is looking like it's getting better and better. And so I feel like he's just gaining more confidence in the offense.

Beyond just being back on the right side, do you see anything more that Jonah Savaiinaea is bringing this year?

Aaron Brewer: He's definitely more comfortable on the right side, being more physical. I see like his intention on that right side. Like just from what he struggled with last year, like he's intentional about improving on all the little things he was struggling with last year.

Out of the ordinary question. You wear the Guardian cap, right? It's different this year, right? It's a little more sleek. Have you noticed any difference and will you wear it in the game against Washington?

Aaron Brewer: No, I will not wear it. I only wear it for practice because just certain helmets you have to wear the Guardian cap in practice. And so I just have one of them helmets, I have to wear the Guardian cap. In the game, I'm not wearing it, that (expletive) is heavy.

Is it still heavy?

Aaron Brewer: Yes. You can tell it's a difference between just having your helmet on with the Guardian cap and without the Guardian cap.

But it looks a little more sleek this year, right?

Aaron Brewer: Yeah, they trying to add a little more swag to it. I still don't like it though. (laughter)

What stands out about Jaylen Wright this camp?

Aaron Brewer: His focus out there. Like you can see he's matured much more and he's trying to just do everything he can. Like his intensity every rep, you see he's bringing it every play, every rep, every like in everything we doing from in the weight room to on the field. He's trying to grind. He's trying to make a name for himself.

What's the best advice that you give young players, rookies, maybe when you see them probably mentally struggling with something?